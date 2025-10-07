Africa Hosts First Global Livestock Climate Conference in Nairobi

The world’s premier conference on livestock emissions has landed in Africa for the first time, bringing more than 500 scientists, policymakers and industry experts to Nairobi to tackle one of agriculture’s thorniest challenges: cutting greenhouse gases from cattle, goats and sheep without undermining food security or rural livelihoods.

The 9th International Greenhouse Gas and Animal Agriculture Conference kicked off on October 5 at the International Livestock Research Institute campus in Nairobi, running through October 9. The event marks the first time this influential gathering has taken place on African soil, a symbolic shift that puts the continent’s unique livestock systems at the center of global climate discussions.

The timing and location carry significant weight. Africa is home to one third of the world’s livestock, animals that contribute up to 80 percent of national GDP in some countries while generating nearly 0.8 gigatons of annual emissions. Yet African farming systems have been consistently underrepresented in climate science conversations dominated by European and North American perspectives.

Co-hosted by the International Livestock Research Institute and Norway’s NIBIO, the conference is deliberately amplifying voices from low and middle income countries. Seventeen African nations are represented among the participants, a far cry from previous editions where research and solutions centered almost exclusively on high productivity Western systems.

Claudia Arndt, a senior scientist at ILRI who leads the Mazingira Centre, emphasized the conference’s mission to showcase African research. Low and middle income country livestock systems have been under-represented in global climate science, she explained. GGAA 2025 changes that by forging a sustainable future for the global livestock sector built on context specific solutions.

The challenge facing delegates is substantial but not insurmountable. Research presented at the conference demonstrates that combined strategies in animal nutrition, health, genetics and manure management can slash livestock greenhouse gas emissions by 20 to 50 percent while simultaneously boosting productivity and farmer incomes.

That dual benefit represents the holy grail of climate smart agriculture: achieving environmental gains without sacrificing economic returns. For Africa’s hundreds of millions of smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of livestock production, solutions must deliver tangible improvements to livelihoods or they simply won’t be adopted.

The conference agenda reflects this pragmatic approach. Solutions effective for European cows producing 40 to 50 liters of milk daily, such as sophisticated feed additives, often prove impractical for African smallholders whose animals yield just 5 to 6 liters. Instead, the most significant emissions reduction opportunities lie in improving animal health, enhancing feed quality and genetic selection to raise productivity and lower emissions intensity.

Researchers are unveiling several breakthrough technologies that could reshape livestock farming across the continent. Genomic selection tools now allow breeding of low methane livestock, identifying animals whose genetics naturally produce less of the potent greenhouse gas. Exhalomics, a novel technique analyzing cow breath in real time, enables precise monitoring of methane emissions at the individual animal level.

Circular manure systems, which capture and process waste to produce renewable energy and organic fertilizer, can reduce emissions by up to 90 percent according to studies presented at the conference. New modeling shows that animal health interventions, particularly reducing disease prevalence, could cut emissions intensity by up to 12 percent, a significant gain achieved simply by keeping animals healthier.

Forage innovations represent another promising avenue. Improved grasses and legumes boost productivity while reducing methane production per unit of meat or milk. Digital farm tools and carbon accounting systems, increasingly accessible even in remote areas via mobile phones, help farmers track and manage emissions while documenting their climate contributions.

Professor Appolinaire Djikeng, ILRI’s Director General, framed the conference as a springboard for lasting partnerships ensuring solutions are farmer ready, affordable and equitable. The goal, he said, is cutting emissions while raising yields, the win-win of climate smart livestock. We don’t have to choose between food security and climate mitigation as the priority pathway for both is to improve livestock productivity.

That message resonates across Africa, where livestock serve multiple functions beyond meat and milk production. Cattle provide draft power for plowing, generate manure for fertilizing crops, serve as financial savings that can be liquidated during emergencies, and carry deep cultural significance in many communities. Any climate intervention must account for these diverse roles.

The conference’s academic sessions delve into technical frontiers including rumen microbial genomics, the study of microorganisms in cattle stomachs that produce methane during digestion. Understanding and potentially manipulating these microbial communities could yield dramatic emissions reductions. Policy sessions explore frameworks for integrating livestock into national climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Field visits to national parks, farms and rangeland sites, including ILRI’s Kapiti Conservancy and Research Station on Nairobi’s outskirts, provide delegates with firsthand exposure to African livestock systems. These practical demonstrations complement conference presentations, showing how research translates into on-farm reality.

The conference also highlights tensions inherent in livestock climate policy. Wealthy nations increasingly view reducing livestock numbers as climate strategy, potentially impacting global meat and dairy consumption. Yet for Africa, where hundreds of millions depend on livestock for survival and where per capita meat consumption remains far below Western levels, production increases are essential for nutrition and economic development.

Navigating this divide requires acknowledging different starting points and responsibilities. African livestock systems emit far less per capita than industrial operations in developed countries. Expecting identical solutions or targets ignores vastly different contexts and development needs.

Recent research challenges simplistic narratives about livestock and climate. While cattle produce methane, managed grazing can sequester carbon in grassland soils. Livestock integrate into mixed farming systems that recycle nutrients and build soil health. Blanket condemnations of animal agriculture overlook these nuances and the realities facing billions who depend on livestock.

The Nairobi conference is positioning Africa not as a problem to be solved but as a laboratory for innovation. The continent’s diversity of livestock systems, from pastoral herding in arid lands to intensive dairy near cities, provides testing grounds for solutions applicable globally. African researchers are developing locally appropriate technologies rather than importing Western models wholesale.

Climate finance represents another critical conference theme. Accessing international funds for agricultural emissions reductions requires robust measurement, reporting and verification systems. Digital tools and standardized methodologies discussed at GGAA 2025 could help African farmers demonstrate their climate contributions and access carbon markets or results based payments.

As the five day conference unfolds, participants are building networks that extend beyond Nairobi. Collaborations between African and international researchers, connections between scientists and policymakers, and partnerships between research institutions and farmer organizations all emerge from the intensive exchange of ideas.

The conference’s legacy will ultimately be measured not in Nairobi but in fields and pastures across Africa. Whether the innovations and partnerships forged this week translate into tangible emissions reductions and improved livelihoods depends on sustained commitment and adequate resources for implementation.

By bringing the global livestock climate conversation to Africa, organizers have ensured the continent’s voice shapes solutions. That representation matters enormously when decisions made in conference halls affect the daily lives of millions whose survival depends on the animals they tend.