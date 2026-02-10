Africa Holds US$29.5 Trillion in Minerals, Captures Limited Value

Africa is sitting on an estimated 29.5 trillion dollars in mineral resources, representing about 20 percent of global mineral wealth, yet the continent captures only a fraction of the economic value embedded in this endowment, according to a new study by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). The report, Compendium of Africa’s Strategic Minerals, launched at Mining Indaba in Cape Town on 9 February, highlights that around 8.6 trillion dollars of Africa’s mineral endowment remains undeveloped due to limited geological data, fragmented surveys and low transparency that continue to elevate investment risks.

AFC President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu said the Compendium maps full value chains, linking reserves and production to processing capacity, power and transport infrastructure, and regional industrial corridors. He said the initiative aims to improve data transparency, lower the cost of capital and guide smarter investment decisions into mining and the enabling infrastructure needed for beneficiation and integrated regional value chains.

The study stresses that mine site values significantly understate Africa’s true potential by failing to capture the far larger value created when minerals are processed into steel, aluminium, fertilisers, batteries and alloys. Measured at the point of industrial use, Africa’s mineral endowment expands by an order of magnitude, revealing substantial latent value. When minerals are processed into higher value industrial outputs, the value created expands significantly, representing Africa’s greatest opportunity to retain value, create skilled jobs and build globally competitive industries.

Infrastructure Central to Unlocking Mineral Value

The Compendium places infrastructure at the centre of Africa’s mineral strategy, not as a passive enabler, but as the system that links raw materials, processing capacity and demand. Power cost and reliability, transport connectivity and access to industrial land ultimately determine whether beneficiation is viable. The report maps mineral deposits and producing assets alongside railways, ports, power generation hubs and transmission networks to identify where regional value chains can realistically be developed.

It calls for targeted interventions in shared rail corridors and cross border power transmission, particularly in mineral rich regions where coordinated infrastructure could unlock scale, reduce delivered costs and support regional industrial platforms. Integrated corridors, such as the Lobito Corridor linking Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s copper belts to Angola’s Atlantic port of Lobito, could reduce costs, improve market access and support green industrialisation.

The Lobito Corridor is expected to increase transportation capacity tenfold to approximately 4.6 million metric tonnes per annum and reduce the cost of transporting critical minerals by an estimated 30 percent. AFC Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer Sameh Shenouda said the institution plans to invest one billion dollars per year in critical minerals alone, strengthening Africa’s mining capacity at a time when global demand is expected to triple by 2030.

Production Misaligned with Regional Demand

The study finds that mineral production, enabling infrastructure and demand rarely align at scale across Africa, calling for stronger regional planning anchored in the continent’s long term material needs. Currently, much of Africa’s mineral production is tied to Asian markets rather than local demand. This misalignment has led to economic shocks in recent years, including cobalt oversupply in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, steel plant shutdowns in South Africa and intermittent manganese production in Gabon.

The steel value chain illustrates this misalignment. Africa hosts world class endowments of ferro alloys such as manganese, chromium and nickel, and iron ore supply is entering a new growth cycle. Yet these supply chains remain commercially tethered to Asian steel cycles rather than Africa’s own development trajectory. The slowdown in Asian steel demand, linked to China’s property downturn and weaker construction, has transmitted shocks into African mineral markets.

Several countries are already taking steps to develop strategic mineral assets. Angola is developing one of the world’s largest and highest grade magnet metal rare earth deposits, Mozambique has become a key feedstock anchor for graphite and anode materials, battery grade manganese sulphate projects are advancing in Southern Africa, and uranium production has resumed in Namibia and Malawi over 2024 to 2025.

The report calls for coordinated regional planning to align mineral production, processing and infrastructure with Africa’s industrial needs, ensuring the continent captures more of the wealth beneath its soil. It argues for selective integration into strategically exposed segments of global supply chains, particularly for minerals with highly concentrated processing markets such as manganese, rare earths, graphite, uranium and critical alloying inputs for defence, aerospace and clean energy technologies.