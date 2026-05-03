Africa Has Four Years Left. The Clock Is Now Running

African ministers and development leaders wrapped up three days of high-stakes deliberations in Addis Ababa last week with a stark consensus: the continent is significantly behind on its most critical development targets, and the window to recover is closing fast.

The Twelfth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-12), held from April 28 to 30 under the theme “Turning the Tide: Transformative and Coordinated Actions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063,” drew 1,535 participants from 48 countries. The forum was convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Progress on 12 of the continent’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has stalled, and five have recorded outright regression, according to data presented during the session. With the 2030 deadline now fewer than four years away, the forum’s deliberations carried an urgency that previous editions have not matched.

This year’s agenda centred on five SDG areas identified as foundational to Africa’s broader development: clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, and partnerships for the goals. Ministers called for stronger political will, sustainable financing and regional coordination across each of these areas, warning that incremental action is no longer sufficient.

Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who chaired the outgoing ARFSD-11 Bureau, urged governments to move beyond declarations into measurable delivery. The ECA Executive Secretary, Claver Gatete, said Africa’s challenge is no longer a lack of frameworks but a failure of implementation at scale.

The forum concluded with the adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, which will serve as Africa’s unified position at the 2026 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York and other major global processes this year. Ethiopia’s forthcoming hosting of COP32 in 2027 was welcomed as a further opportunity to link climate commitments with development delivery.