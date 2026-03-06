Africa Flies Only 3% of World Air Traffic Despite 18% of its People

Africa accounts for less than three percent of global air traffic despite representing nearly 18 percent of the world’s population, a gap that policymakers and airline executives at a high-level Nairobi forum say reflects fixable structural failures rather than weak demand.

The stark disparity framed two days of deliberations at the Airlines, Capital and Connectivity Forum, convened in Nairobi from February 25 to 26 by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) in partnership with the African Airlines Association (AFRAA). The event brought together airline executives, transport ministers, regulators, investors, and development partners to map out how the continent can convert a rapidly growing travel market into financially sustainable connectivity.

The business case for urgency is clear. Remarks delivered on behalf of Kenya Airways described Africa as the single largest structural aviation opportunity of the 21st century, projecting that one in four new global air travellers over the next two decades will originate from the continent, driven by urbanisation, a rising middle-income population, and a youthful demographic base.

Yet the financial reality for carriers operating on the continent today is sobering. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects African airlines will generate net margins of just one to two percent in 2026, less than half the global industry average forecast of 3.9 percent, with high fuel costs, heavy taxation, incomplete liberalisation, and limited hub infrastructure among the key drags on profitability.

Connectivity gaps compound the financial pressure. Intra-African travel accounts for only about a quarter of total continental air traffic, forcing many passengers to transit through hubs outside Africa to reach other African destinations, adding cost and time to journeys that should be direct.

The AfDB’s response is the Integrated Aviation Transformation Program (IATP), structured around three pillars: operationalising the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), strengthening safety oversight, and investing in skills development for pilots, technical staff, and airport operations. The programme is designed to de-risk priority investments and support early pilot transactions to rebuild confidence among commercial and institutional financiers, with the AfDB targeting more than US$7 billion in mobilised capital through its linked Aviation Financing and Connectivity Facility (AFCF).

The African Union Commission framed the aviation reform agenda as an imperative for sovereignty, integration, and competitiveness, and confirmed that the SAATM has been designated as the African Union’s theme for the year 2027.

Forum participants emphasised that execution, not ambition, is now the defining challenge. Discussions over the two days produced consensus around strengthening airline bankability, advancing climate-aligned aviation systems, expanding cargo and logistics capacity, and deploying innovative risk-sharing mechanisms under the IATP framework.