Africa Fintech Summit Accra 2025 welcomes MDP as a sponsor

The Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to welcome back MDP, a long-time AFTS partner and a leading card issuing and payments technology provider across the Middle East and Africa, as sponsor for the 14th edition of Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) 2025, to be held at the Accra international Conference Center (AICC) in Accra, Ghana, from October 8 to 10, 2025.

This sponsorship comes as MDP continues to enhance its capabilities to deliver next-level payment solutions to banks, fintechs, and telcos across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Already, the 30-year-old payments enabler currently serves over 260 financial institutions across 40 countries and has produced over 340 million cards. However, it’s not resting on its oars as it continues to work hard to deliver innovative, scalable, and secure end-to-end payment (issuing, acquiring and digital) services to its clients with greater agility.

The partnership with the Africa Fintech Summit supports the company’s expansion plans, as it continues to deepen its roots in Africa. For instance, last year saw it open a regional office in Ghana, while extending its payment processing services to Kenya and Libya. This ambitious streak and the company’s extensive impact were among the reasons it made it into the top 20 on Forbes’ list of the Top 50 Fintechs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“Our presence in Ghana reflects MDP’s long-term commitment to supporting financial institutions and fintechs across West Africa with proven, reliable payment infrastructure. With decades of experience enabling payments in both mature and emerging markets, we understand what it takes to deliver solutions that work in local contexts. Events like the Africa Fintech Summit allow us to engage directly with banks, fintechs, and regulators who are looking not just for technology, but for a partner they can trust to deliver efficiently and at scale,” said Emmanuel Sarpong-Oduro, Managing Director, MDP Ghana.

“It is with great delight & gratitude that we are welcoming back MDP as a sponsor for our 14th edition of AFTS in Accra this October. MDP has been—and continues to be—an impactful, progressive, and innovative end-to-end payments infrastructure that enables the wide Fintech ecosystem in Africa & beyond, demonstrating the Africanization of Tech in its global growth trajectory,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder & MD of AFTS.

Since its first summit in 2018, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the largest annual financial technology gathering on the African continent. #AFTSACCRA25 will bring Keynote Speeches from the Host Country Government, AfCFTA, Fintech thought leaders, a VIP dinner for Speakers and invited guests, excellence in FinTech awards ceremony, workshops, fireside chats, Exhibition Booths, Masterclasses for Startup Founders, Alpha Expo Mini Accelerator & Pitch Competition, and Ecosystem tours around Accra for the international delegates. The event will conclude with happy-hour receptions for delegates and attendees on each date.

Over the past 13 summits, AFTS has supported Over $200M in capital raise efforts for African fintech startups though pitch competitions, groundbreaking launch of partnerships and inward investments to host countries through conference tourism, Public discourse and debate surrounding industry trends, brand building and awareness opportunities across global fintech media, knowledge sharing between banking/fintech operators with regulators, active engagement and inclusion of regulatory authorities in continental fintech conversation, and bring the largest source of truth for announcements of financial technology innovation, and strategic partnerships across the continent and globally.

As in the past years, the event will be hybrid, with live streaming provided for remote attendees via our website as well as via partnering educational facilities across Africa as part of our industry-academia partnership initiative. Limited in-person tickets to the 14th Edition summit are now available on our website, and delegates can secure their tickets with a 25% discount by using code GFA25 at checkout https://africafintechsummit.com/event/afts-accra-2025/.