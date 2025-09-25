Africa Fintech Summit Accra 2025 welcomes Binance as a platinum sponsor

The Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) is pleased to welcome Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 280 million users across 180 countries, as a Platinum Sponsor for the 14th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) 2025. The summit will be held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) in Accra, Ghana, from 8–10 October 2025.

This sponsorship comes as Binance continues to advance global digital asset compliance and transparency through the Global Travel Rule (GTR) network, a Binance-led alliance promoting international standards. The GTR, developed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), requires digital asset firms to exchange sender and receiver data for cross-border transactions, mirroring traditional banking practices.

Across Africa, Binance is driving financial inclusion and regulatory engagement. Recently, Binance’s leadership visited Accra, Ghana, meeting fintech stakeholders and regulators to strengthen partnerships and explore solutions for cross-border trade. In Kenya, Binance supports the Virtual Asset Chamber of Commerce (VAC), helping shape discussions on the proposed VASP Bill. Other milestones include expanding peer-to-peer trading, onboarding millions of users, and enabling cross-border payments using traceable and accountable stablecoins.

“Africa is a continent of immense opportunity, and we are committed to supporting its growth through innovation, education, and regulatory collaboration. From expanding trading networks to engaging with policymakers on frameworks like Kenya’s VASP Bill, and our recent visit to Ghana to meet with key policy makers, Binance is focused on helping African businesses and users transact safely, efficiently, and transparently,” said Larry Cooke of Binance Africa.

“We are delighted to welcome Binance as a Platinum Sponsor for the 14th edition of AFTS. The conversations at this year’s summit—from financial inclusion to the future of digital assets to regulatory compliance—are deeply connected to the work Binance is driving across Africa, including the GTR initiative. Having such a global leader in digital assets at the table enriches the dialogue and underscores Africa’s role in shaping the future of blockchain and digital finance,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder & MD of AFTS.

Since its first summit in 2018, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the largest annual financial technology gathering on the African continent. #AFTSACCRA2025 will feature keynote speeches from government officials, AfCFTA representatives, and fintech thought leaders; a VIP dinner for speakers and invited guests; the Excellence in FinTech Awards ceremony; workshops; fireside chats; exhibition booths; masterclasses for startup founders; the Alpha Expo Mini Accelerator & Pitch Competition; and ecosystem tours around Accra for international delegates. Each day will conclude with happy-hour receptions for attendees.

Over the past 13 summits, AFTS has supported over $200 million in capital-raising efforts for African fintech startups through pitch competitions, strategic partnerships, conference tourism, brand-building opportunities, and facilitating knowledge exchange between regulators and fintech operators.

As in previous years, the 2025 summit will be hybrid, with live streaming provided for remote attendees via the AFTS website and partner educational institutions. Limited in-person tickets for the 14th edition are now available, with a 25% discount using code BIN25 at checkout: https://africafintechsummit.com/event/afts-accra-2025/.

