Africa Fintech Summit Accra 2025 Welcomes Africa Finance Corporation As A DFI Sponsor

Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to welcome Africa’s leading infrastructure solution provider, Africa Finance Corporation as the DFI Sponsor for the 14th edition of Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) 2025, to be held at the Accra international Conference Center (AICC) in Accra, Ghana, from 8-10 October 2025. This announcement follows the publication of AFC’s recent annual report, which highlights the institution’s transformative impact across Africa, where AFC-financed projects have contributed over $50 billion to regional GDP and enabled the creation of 7 million jobs in 36 countries.

AFC has mobilised US$15 billion to power Africa’s growth, electrifying 4.1 million homes, expanding digital access through supporting initiatives such as M-KOPA that connected 1.7 million first-time internet users, and investing in MTN and Airtel to reach over 100 million people with mobile and broadband services. The Corporation’s innovative exit from the Takoradi Port project in Ghana further demonstrated how private capital can be unlocked without compromising development impact. These achievements highlight AFC’s role in laying the foundations for a more inclusive and digital Africa.

“It is with great delight & gratitude that we are welcoming AFC as our DFI sponsor and speaker for our 14th edition of AFTS in Accra this October. We have said that Africa’s financial inclusion is spurred, or limited, by the necessary infrastructure of connectivity, energy & data processing capability and AFC has been—and continues to be—an impactful, future-orientated, and innovative infrastructure solution provider that powers Africa’s digital future, We are keen to learn from AFC’s executives and create development bank & industry linkage with our startup ecosystem”” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder & MD of AFTS.

“Africa’s digital and financial transformation depends on strong foundations — from reliable power and connectivity to fintech solutions that expand access to essential services,” said Begna Gebreyes, AFC’s Director and Head, Heavy Industries, Telecoms & Technology. “At AFC, we combine critical infrastructure with strategic fintech investments to enable businesses to grow, create jobs, and drive inclusion. In Accra, we are engaging with innovators from across the continent to advance collaborative solutions that deliver lasting impact.”

Since its first summit in 2018, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the largest annual financial technology gathering on the African continent. #AFTSACCRA2025 will bring Keynote Speeches from the host country government & industry thought leaders, closed door roundtables, bilateral meetings, fire side-chats, a VIP dinner for Speakers and invited guests, excellence in FinTech awards ceremony, workshops, Exhibition Booths, Masterclasses for Startup Founders, Alpha Expo Mini Accelerator & Pitch Competition, Ecosystem tours around Accra for the international delegates and more. The event will conclude with happy-hour receptions for delegates and attendees on each date.

As in the past years, the event will be hybrid, with live streaming provided for remote attendees via our website as well as via partnering educational facilities across Africa as part of our industry-academia partnership initiative. Limited in-person tickets to the 14th Edition summit are now available on our website and delegates can secure their tickets with a 15% discount by using AFC15 at checkout at https://africafintechsummit.com/event/afts-accra-2025/.