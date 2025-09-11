Africa Fintech Summit Accra 2025 Announces Strategic Partnership with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations of the Republic of Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana, 11 September 2025/African Media Agency/- Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) is pleased to welcome the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MOC) as a Strategic Partner for the 14th edition of the summit, taking place at the Accra International Convention Centre (AICC) in Accra from October 8–10, 2025. This announcement follows some of the bold moves by MOCDTI, including the 1Million Coders, as Ghana is charting a bold and inclusive path toward a digitally empowered future.

As part of the partnership, AFTS will allocate 50% of the Alpha Expo Mini Accelerator & Pitch Competition slots to Ghanaian startups and will closely collaborate with MOCDTI in impacting the Ghanaian digital economy with curated workshops, collaborations and investments towards selected startups to participate in the pitch competition. Additionally, MOCDTI will be joining the plenary panel entitled “Focus on Ghana’s Digital Economy – The Inside Edge” and will outline how Ghana’s ICT policy, regulatory framework and the opportunity for global investors to participate.

“The future is global and Ghana is ready to lead, and we will outline how we position Ghana as Africa’s Digital Trade Hub at the Africa Fintech Summit in Accra in October,” said Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP), Minister for MOC. “In addition to key government initiatives shaping a knowledge-driven economy, including the One Million Coders Programme, Ghana Tech Lab and investments in STEM education, the upcoming presentation of the Innovations and Start-up Bill and other multi-layered policy space and regulatory reforms are catered to ensure that Ghana’s undisputed position as the digital hub for Africa and a 24 hour digital economy which will provide actionable data for global techprenours to note of the massive opportunities and join our drive.”

Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS and Managing Director of Ibex Frontier, added: “We are very grateful for bringing our flagship Africa Fintech Summit to Accra as well as welcoming MOCDTI as our strategic partner. We look forward to showcasing Ghana as a digital economy investment destination, and in line with our theme of From Africa to the World, showcase Ghanian innovators and problem solvers to our global investing community via our Alpha Expo Mini Accelerator & Pitch Competition Program. Additionally, we look forward to creating live streaming capabilities across universities and colleges in Ghana so students across the country join the summit live wherever they are to cross-pollinate thought leadership and innovative ideas widely.”

In its 14th edition, #AFTSACCRA25 will bring together over 1,500 in-person and 3,000 virtual attendees from 65 countries, including startups, investors, regulators, and innovators. Programming includes:

Keynotes, Masterclasses, Workshops,

Closed Door Roundtables, Bilateral Meetings

Alpha Expo Mini Accelerator & Pitch Competition for Early-Stage Startups

Networking Receptions, Excellence in Fintech Award Ceremony, Happy Hour, VIP Dinners & Ecosystem Tours in & around Accra

Curated Conference Tourism Travel

Since its launch in 2018, AFTS has helped facilitate over $300 million in funding for African early-stage fintech startups and contributes an estimated $3 million per event in conference tourism impact to host economies every year.

Confirmed Sponsors of the summit so far include VISA, Chevron, Analytix Engine, ShrinQ Ghana, Africa Finance Corporation, Conduit, MDP, Flutterwave, SecondSTAX, KC Compliance, Mukuru, Paystack, FIDO, Fincra, and counting.

Confirmed Strategic, Knowledge & Media Partners include Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, SME Finance Forum, Managed by the IFC (International Finance Corporation), Institutional Investor Network, African Media Agency (AMA), Blacvolta, Corporate Council on Africa, Briter, Halcyon, Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, Ghana FinTech Awards, Afropolitan Cities & F3 Global Advisory Group.

Confirmed Exhibitors include HIZO, Yellowcard, Clapay SAS, Magmasend, Koinkoin, and counting.

About Africa Fintech Summit

AFTS ( https://africafintechsummit.com ) is the premier global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city every October/November. The summit is being held in a hybrid format, in person in the selected Venue and live virtual delegates from around the world.

So far AFTS has brought its summits to Washington DC (2025), Nairobi, Kenya(2024), Washington DC(2024), Lusaka, Zambia ( 2023), Washington DC & Prosper T4TA Launch(April 2023), Cape Town, South Africa( 2022), Washington DC (2022), Cairo, Egypt (2021), Virtual(2020), Addis Abeba, Ethiopia(2019), Lagos, Nigeria (2018). The 2025 Summit is scheduled for Accra, Ghana on 8-10 October 2025.

