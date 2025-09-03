Africa Financial Summit Returns to Casablanca Targeting Continental Financial Independence

The fifth Africa Financial Summit will convene over 1,250 financial leaders in Casablanca this November, with organizers positioning the event as a critical step toward reducing Africa’s dependence on external capital markets.

The Casablanca Stock Exchange announced the November 3-4 summit during a press conference Tuesday, bringing together representatives from Morocco’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the International Finance Corporation, and major regional financial institutions.

Mohammed Tarik Bchir, Director of Treasury and External Finance for Morocco, joined Casablanca Stock Exchange CEO Tarik Senhaji and other senior officials to outline the summit’s focus on building what organizers term “financial autonomy” for the continent.

The gathering comes as African economies face mounting challenges from trade barriers, rising debt levels, and increasingly selective access to international capital markets. Summit organizers argue these pressures underscore the urgency of developing domestic financial capacity.

“This edition in Casablanca embodies the urgency of modernising our tools and mobilising our own capital to direct it towards strategic projects,” said Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the Africa Financial Summit.

The summit agenda prioritizes inclusive finance, sustainable investment practices, and digital financial services expansion across African markets. Particular emphasis will be placed on mobilizing domestic savings and broadening financial inclusion to underserved populations.

Pan-African financial integration features prominently in planned discussions, alongside public-private partnership models and artificial intelligence applications in banking and lending services. Organizers identified small and medium enterprise financing as a key focus area.

Atlantic Re Managing Director Ouafae Mriouah highlighted reinsurance as essential for strengthening African financial sector resilience, while IFC Regional Director for the Maghreb David Tinel emphasized private capital mobilization strategies.

Morocco’s selection as host reflects the kingdom’s growing role in African financial markets. Positioned between European and African economies, Morocco has expanded its banking and insurance presence across the continent while pursuing ambitious fiscal reforms and economic diversification.

The country’s financial institutions have established significant operations in West and Central African markets, supporting Morocco’s broader strategy of regional economic integration.

Ethiopis Tafara, IFC Vice President for Africa, said the summit would focus on “unlocking the private capital needed to create jobs, strengthen resilience, and foster inclusive economic growth.”

The International Finance Corporation committed $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries during fiscal 2025, demonstrating continued international investment despite global economic uncertainties.

Founded in 2021 by Jeune Afrique Media Group with IFC support, the Africa Financial Summit operates as a sister organization to the Africa CEO Forum. The platform aims to enhance financial inclusion while fostering pan-African financial services industry development.

Previous AFIS editions have attracted participation from central bank governors, commercial bank CEOs, insurance company executives, and financial technology entrepreneurs across African markets.

The 2025 summit occurs amid renewed focus on African economic sovereignty, with continental leaders increasingly advocating for reduced dependence on external financing mechanisms and greater utilization of domestic capital resources.