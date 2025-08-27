Africa Faces Energy Poverty Lockout Without Finance Overhaul

Africa risks becoming permanently excluded from global economic progress unless it radically transforms how energy projects are funded, a leading policy institute has warned.

The continent’s chronic power shortages threaten to deepen as the world transitions to cleaner technologies.

Ben Boakye, who heads the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, told an energy conference in Accra that current approaches have failed millions of people. More than 600 million Africans lack electricity access, while deadly cooking fuels claim over 700,000 lives each year, predominantly women and children.

“We’re witnessing a humanitarian crisis in slow motion,” Boakye said during his address to delegates. The policy expert argued that piecemeal solutions will no longer suffice as global energy markets undergo rapid transformation.

Solar power costs have plummeted to record lows while electric vehicles and renewable technologies reshape international energy systems. But Africa risks being left behind with outdated fossil fuel infrastructure that could become worthless, according to the research center.

Boakye emphasized that genuine energy access extends beyond grid connections to powering homes, factories, schools and hospitals. Without this foundation, he suggested, African nations will struggle to compete economically while other regions advance.

The continent faces particularly steep borrowing costs that make even viable projects difficult to finance. ACEP research indicates that flawed financial structures, rather than lack of technology, represent the primary barrier to energy development across African markets.

International lenders have increasingly withdrawn from fossil fuel investments amid climate concerns, forcing African governments to seek alternative funding sources. The policy institute advocates for domestic capital mobilization, blended financing mechanisms and greater private sector involvement.

Risk-sharing systems designed for African conditions could help unlock investment, according to the center’s analysis. Current financing models often fail to account for local market realities and regulatory environments.

The annual Future of Energy Conference has emerged as a key platform for discussing these challenges. This year’s gathering highlighted the urgent need for innovative approaches to energy financing across the continent.

Conference participants heard calls for immediate action rather than gradual reform. Boakye warned that maintaining existing policies would prove catastrophic for African development prospects as global energy systems evolve rapidly.