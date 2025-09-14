Africa Faces Climate Finance Debt Trap Without Reform, NRGI Director Warns

African leaders must secure fairer climate finance models at COP30 or risk perpetuating a destructive cycle of borrowing for climate action while cutting investments in essential services like health and education, according to a leading resource governance expert.

Nafi Chinery, Africa Director of the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), warned that current funding mechanisms heavily favor loans that increase debt burdens rather than providing African governments the fiscal space needed for critical social investments.

The warning comes as African leaders concluded the second Africa Climate Summit this week with unified calls for debt cancellation and climate finance in the form of grants rather than loans, positioning the continent ahead of COP30 scheduled for November 2025 in Belem, Brazil.

Chinery emphasized that innovative financing mechanisms exist and must be pursued more aggressively. She highlighted solidarity levies such as aviation taxes and green industrialization strategies focused on processing Africa’s abundant natural resources as sustainable alternatives to debt-creating loans.

“Finance must fuel resilience, jobs, and opportunity rather than new burdens,” Chinery said. “At the same time, richer countries and international partners must step up with finance at the scale required.”

The concerns reflect broader continental frustrations with climate financing structures. Recent analysis shows that development actors need to provide climate finance as grants and additional resources rather than loans that trap African countries in debt cycles.

Ghana exemplifies the financing challenges facing African nations. With debt servicing already consuming significant portions of national revenue, resources for climate adaptation projects remain severely limited. Critical initiatives including flood protection infrastructure, renewable energy expansion, and food system resilience struggle to secure adequate funding.

Rising energy costs and growing climate-related food insecurity underscore the urgency of affordable financing tailored to Ghana’s development and resilience needs. Without access to grants, concessional loans, or innovative mechanisms tied to carbon markets and natural resource processing, Ghana’s climate ambitions could stagnate.

Civil society organizations have called for transparency and accountability in climate fund utilization, ensuring vulnerable communities benefit directly from climate interventions rather than being marginalized by implementation processes.

The financing crisis occurs against a backdrop of climate injustice. Africa contributes less than 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet suffers disproportionately from climate impacts, including prolonged droughts, floods, and escalating food insecurity.

African leaders entered COP29 with demands for $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance from developed nations starting in 2025, but those negotiations failed to deliver adequate commitments, intensifying pressure for breakthrough outcomes at COP30.

Continental consensus building is underway, with outcomes from recent climate talks designed to establish unified African positions for the Brazil summit. The coordination represents African determination to avoid repeating past failures where fragmented approaches weakened negotiating power.

For Chinery, the stakes could not be higher as COP30 approaches. “Africa must not only be at the table but must also ensure that the financing deals struck are designed around the continent’s realities,” she emphasized. “Otherwise, the transition risks being neither just nor sustainable.”

The warning highlights growing recognition that climate action without appropriate financing structures could paradoxically worsen Africa’s development challenges, undermining the continent’s capacity to build resilience while addressing the climate crisis.