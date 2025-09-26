Africa Eyes Health Tax Revenue Amid Declining Aid

African health experts called for expanded domestic financing through targeted health taxes as the continent faces potential 40% cuts in international health aid by 2025, according to discussions at this week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sessions.

The VitalTalks forum at UNGA brought together health financing specialists to address Africa’s growing funding crisis as traditional donor support diminishes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health aid to Africa could fall by as much as 40 per cent in 2025 compared to two years ago, leaving millions vulnerable if countries do not expand domestic funding and resilient systems.

Mary-Ann Etiebet, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vital Strategies, joined Edwin Macharia of Axum.Earth and Alliance for Health Financing in Africa, and Serah Makka of ONE to explore policy solutions for sustainable health financing across the continent. The panel, moderated by Femi Oke, focused on overcoming political and industry barriers to implementing health tax reforms.

Evidence suggests that targeted excise taxes on harmful products such as tobacco, alcohol and sugar-sweetened beverages can be a transformative tool in improving public health and boosting domestic revenue across Africa. These taxes offer governments triple benefits by reducing disease burden, generating revenue, and decreasing long-term healthcare costs.

The discussion highlighted successful examples from countries that have implemented comprehensive health tax systems despite industry resistance. Vital Strategies’ recently released Health Taxes Action Guide provides governments with frameworks for designing equitable tax structures while mobilizing support across civil society and government departments.

African leaders said that there was an urgent need for increased domestic financing, accelerated local production of medical countermeasures, and greater solidarity in global health governance. This consensus reflects growing recognition that external aid dependency leaves health systems vulnerable to international funding fluctuations.

The timing proves critical as many African countries struggle with non-communicable disease epidemics while managing infectious disease burdens. Health taxes on products linked to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer could generate substantial revenue while addressing these dual challenges through consumption reduction.

Industry opposition remains a significant obstacle to implementation. Tobacco, alcohol, and beverage companies typically deploy sophisticated lobbying strategies to prevent or weaken health tax policies. The expert panel emphasized the importance of anticipating these tactics and building broad coalitions to support reform initiatives.

Several African nations have demonstrated successful health tax implementation despite industry interference. South Africa’s sugar tax and various tobacco tax increases across the continent provide models for other countries considering similar measures.

The Alliance for Health Financing in Africa, co-founded by Macharia, represents growing continental cooperation on health financing solutions. The organization advocates for coordinated approaches that leverage Africa’s collective bargaining power in global health negotiations.

Current health financing gaps across Africa exceed billions of dollars annually, with many countries spending less than recommended percentages of gross domestic product on health systems. Domestic resource mobilization through health taxes offers one pathway toward reducing these deficits while improving population health outcomes.

The UNGA discussions occur as African leaders increasingly emphasize health sovereignty and reduced dependence on external funding. Africa’s leaders must treat it as such. We must arrive with evidence-based solutions, coordinated priorities, and the courage to demand reforms that matter. We must speak with one voice, leveraging our collective strength to secure climate justice, fair financing, and equitable health governance.

Implementation challenges include administrative capacity, enforcement mechanisms, and public acceptance of new taxation measures. However, experts argue that properly designed health taxes can gain public support when revenues are transparently allocated to health system improvements.