Africa Europe Youth Lab Hits Key Engagement Milestones

The African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Youth Voices Lab has reported measurable progress in youth policy engagement, supporting over 5,000 young people across Africa and Europe since its launch in March 2024.

The programme, part of the broader AU-EU Youth Lab initiative and primarily funded by the European Union through EuropeAid, has backed 16 youth-responsive policy processes and helped 650 young people access policy influencing spaces and coalition platforms. It has simultaneously strengthened 22 coalitions, task forces, and coordinating spaces to advance intergenerational advocacy across both continents.

More than 4,000 young people received support to build advocacy capacity, while 2,500 were trained in youth-led research, accountability, and advocacy methods. Over 200 young people participated in co-creating tools covering self-care, collective well-being, and protection.

Programme activities on the ground have included a four-day communication and advocacy training in Uganda and a public narrative and leadership training in Nigeria, equipping youth-led organisations to shape policy narratives and engage communities with greater confidence and reach. Three youth-led research reports were published, generating evidence-based recommendations for AU-EU policy discussions. An open call for young filmmakers was also launched, opening new channels for youth-driven storytelling and advocacy.

The AU-EU Youth Voices Lab App anchors the programme’s digital engagement strategy. The free platform, designed by youth for youth and built on continuous user feedback, connects participants to opportunities, certified online courses, resources, and cross-continental networks. Close to 5,000 young people contributed to its creation, continuous updates, and dissemination.

The programme runs from March 2024 to February 2028, with a total budget of €7.37 million, of which €7 million comes directly from the EU contribution. It is implemented by a consortium led by Oxfam International, working alongside Restless Development, Search for Common Ground, Youthmakers Hub, and ComDev Africa.