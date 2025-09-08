Africa Energy Centre Partners for AI Workshop Wednesday

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre will host a free artificial intelligence workshop this Wednesday examining how technology can accelerate sustainable development across the continent.

The AI for Africa Workshop, organized with Kathryn Strachan Consulting, focuses on the theme “Innovation, Inclusion and Impact” and brings together industry experts to address Africa’s role in global AI development.

Dr Elvis Twumasi, ASEC’s Director of Research and Innovation, will lead discussions alongside CEO Kathryn Strachan from Kathryn Strachan Consulting and KPMG Senior Data Engineer Daniel Iyiola. Olamide Efosa-Austin, Director for Tech4GoodAfrica and Future Energy Leader at the World Energy Council, will moderate the session.

The workshop addresses critical questions about Africa’s position in artificial intelligence advancement. Participants will explore successful AI implementations across African markets, examine policy frameworks for responsible adoption, and discuss investment opportunities in the continent’s emerging AI ecosystem.

According to organizers, the event will tackle concerns about Africa’s potential exclusion from global AI development while identifying pathways for African voices to influence the technology’s future direction. The workshop also aims to prepare participants for leadership roles in Africa’s next generation of AI innovation.

Dr Twumasi brings extensive experience from his research work at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in New York and serves on the board of Young African Scientist, an international platform training Africans in AI applications. He lectures at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Strachan, author of bestselling book “Scaling Success: Building Brands that Break Barriers,” developed her African connections during studies at the University of Legon in Accra. Her international consulting experience spans fintech, software-as-a-service, and purpose-driven organizations across the UK and United States.

Iyiola contributes over five years of data and AI solution experience across financial services, telecommunications, oil and gas sectors. He has received recognition including the 2024 Community Impact Award from Young Data Professionals and maintains memberships in global networks including ForbesBLK and Harvard Business Review Advisory Council.

The timing coincides with growing continental interest in artificial intelligence applications. Other major African AI events include the Deep Learning Indaba in Kigali, Rwanda next month and the Africa AI Conference scheduled for Mombasa, Kenya in late August.

The workshop will examine investment landscapes, scalability challenges, and requirements for building inclusive AI ecosystems across African markets. Participants can expect practical insights into upskilling opportunities and preparation strategies for emerging AI leadership roles.

Registration remains open through Eventbrite for the September 10 workshop, taking place this Wednesday. The virtual format allows global participation while maintaining focus on African-specific AI development challenges and opportunities.