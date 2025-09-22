Africa, Eastern Mediterranean Launch Health Emergency Response Network

Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean have established their first cross-regional health emergency response network as disease outbreaks continue devastating public health systems across both regions.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and Morocco launched the Health Emergency Leaders Network during a landmark three-day meeting in Rabat that concluded Sunday with a draft Statement of Intent.

The network brings together senior health emergency officials from both WHO regions for the first time under a common platform, creating trusted relationships needed for faster and more coordinated responses when crises strike. The initiative addresses the reality that 27 countries across both regions face classification as fragile, conflict-affected and vulnerable by the World Bank.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah emphasized the practical value of the new arrangement during the Rabat discussions.

“The Rabat draft is an opportunity to act differently. When the next epidemic, natural disaster, or displacement crisis comes, we will now already know whom to call, how to share information, and how to respond. That is how we save lives,” Ayensu-Danquah stated.

The timing reflects urgent need as multiple health emergencies strain regional resources simultaneously. From January through May 2025, cholera cases reached 211,678 with 2,754 deaths across 26 countries, with the African Region recording the highest numbers followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region. The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared its 16th Ebola outbreak in September 2025 after laboratory confirmation of the virus, while mpox continues spreading across several African nations.

Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa, stressed the exceptional challenges both regions confront. “Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean face some of the toughest emergencies in the world. By bringing our leaders together, we are creating the relationships and readiness spirits that will make responses faster, stronger,” Janabi explained.

Jordan’s Ministry of Health Secretary-General Dr. Elham Khreisat highlighted how the network addresses displacement crises alongside disease outbreaks.

“For Jordan, the Rabat draft is about building reliable connections across borders. Whether facing displacement crises, outbreaks, or the health impacts of conflict, we need such a network that allows us to build on our collective experiences and expertise,” Khreisat noted.

The Regional Health Emergency Leaders Network operates within existing global health architecture while strengthening regional capabilities. Morocco’s Secretary-General Dr. Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih described the initiative as creating conditions for collaborative rather than isolated emergency responses.

“The Rabat draft is not only a text, it is a process — one that facilitates dialogue, coordination, and shared learning. Morocco is committed to helping create the conditions for stronger preparedness, so that when emergencies come, our countries are not responding alone, but together,” Meziane Belfkih stated.

The Gates Foundation expressed strong support for the network’s potential impact beyond regional boundaries. Deputy Director for Health Emergencies Dr. Valerie Bemo emphasized global implications.

“Shared borders mean shared responsibility, and when Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean strengthen their defenses, the whole world is better protected,” Bemo commented.

Current disease burden statistics underscore the network’s urgency. Updated WHO data through July 2025 shows cholera cases escalated to 382,718 with 4,478 deaths across 31 countries in four WHO regions. The Eastern Mediterranean Region now leads in cholera cases, surpassing Africa’s previous dominance.

Republic of the Congo’s Chief of Staff Prof. Donatien Moukassa drew on practical experience with cross-border disease spread to advocate for the new coordination mechanism.

“In Congo-Brazzaville, we have seen how outbreaks like cholera or mpox can spread across borders and how costly delays in coordination can be. The Rabat draft helps ensure that next time, we respond faster, together,” Moukassa explained.

The network connects directly to the Global Health Emergency Corps, ensuring African and Eastern Mediterranean countries access international surge capacity during crises. Officials plan peer-to-peer exchanges for sharing expertise and lessons across borders as immediate next steps.

Qatar’s Director of Health Emergency Dr. Soha Albayat positioned the network as complementing global pandemic preparedness agreements through practical implementation mechanisms.

“By building trusted peer-to-peer connections across borders, the new Regional Health Emergency Leaders Network can help us operationalize the commitments made under the Pandemic Agreement faster and more efficiently,” Albayat observed.

Health leaders will now review and refine the draft Statement of Intent while preparing joint preparedness activities. The network represents the most significant cross-regional health security initiative between Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, addressing vulnerabilities exposed by recent disease outbreaks and humanitarian crises.