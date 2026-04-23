Africa Demands Overhaul of Global Climate Loss and Damage Fund

African governments, civil society groups and frontline communities have delivered a formal and sharply worded set of demands to the board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), calling for a complete structural overhaul of the fund as its board convenes its eighth meeting this week in Livingstone, Zambia.

The demands are contained in a briefing note dated 17 April 2026, transmitted to the FRLD board by delegates at the 5th African Regional Conference on Loss and Damage, which convened in Lilongwe, Malawi, from 25 to 27 March 2026. The conference was hosted by the Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) in partnership with the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) and a broad coalition of regional and international organisations.

The document lays out Africa’s consolidated position on six fronts, opening with a stark financial indictment: less than one billion United States dollars has been mobilised for the fund over four years, against an estimated annual need of between 400 billion and 800 billion dollars. The briefing note states that this shortfall reflects a failure of political will rather than any shortage of available resources globally.

Africa’s delegates argue that climate loss and damage finance must be understood not as humanitarian aid but as a legal obligation rooted in historical responsibility, to be delivered through grants rather than loans. The position directly rejects the use of debt-creating instruments, arguing that loan-based finance deepens the fiscal pressures already facing the continent’s most vulnerable economies.

The briefing note also challenges the pace and architecture of the fund itself, describing existing mechanisms including the FRLD as overly bureaucratic and too distant from the communities that need support most. Delegates called for simplified access pathways, recognition of community-based financing systems as legitimate delivery channels, and the introduction of anticipatory financing arrangements that allow early action before disasters strike.

On governance, Africa demands representation on the FRLD board that is proportionate to the continent’s exposure and legal standing, alongside stronger country ownership and recipient-led decision-making across all fund operations.

Looking ahead to the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) and beyond to COP32, the document urges the FRLD board to develop a clear and ambitious roadmap that moves the fund beyond its current pace and positions climate loss and damage financing as a central pillar of the global climate justice architecture.

The FRLD was established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at COP27 in 2022, following three decades of advocacy by developing nations. Total pledges to date stand at approximately 822 million dollars, with only around 448 million dollars actually transferred, representing well under one percent of the projected annual requirement.