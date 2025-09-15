Africa Demands Greater Voice in Paralympic Leadership

Africa’s Paralympic movement is mobilizing for unprecedented influence in global para-sport governance as elections approach for the International Paralympic Committee’s Governing Board on September 27 in Seoul, South Korea.

The African Paralympic Committee will host a groundbreaking virtual dialogue on September 16, bringing together incumbent President Andrew Parsons of Brazil and challenger Bae Dong Hyun of South Korea to face direct questioning from African National Paralympic Committees across the continent.

African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen emphasized the continent’s determination to secure meaningful commitments from leadership candidates. He warned that Africa would thoroughly evaluate all promises made during the campaign period, stating that the region seeks leaders who understand African needs and deliver tangible results.

The initiative represents Africa’s most coordinated effort to influence Paralympic governance, addressing longstanding concerns about accessibility and representation in international para-sport. African athletes currently face significant barriers, including expensive travel requirements to distant qualifying competitions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Deen outlined specific priorities for the incoming IPC leadership, including expanded qualification opportunities within Africa, stronger regional competition structures, and inclusive systems that support athletes with disabilities across all regions of the continent.

The virtual session will feature structured presentations from both candidates, with Bae scheduled at 10:00 AM Accra time and Parsons at 12:00 PM Accra time, ensuring transparent dialogue between candidates and African stakeholders.

The African delegation plans to conclude their advocacy efforts with a strategic conference in Seoul on September 26, the day before voting begins. This meeting aims to align African National Paralympic Committees behind candidates who demonstrate genuine commitment to continental development.

The Seoul General Assembly carries extra significance as the supreme authority of the IPC, with members electing an entirely new Governing Board that will guide Paralympic sport through the next Olympic cycle. The elections will determine not only the presidency but also vice-presidential positions and members-at-large.

Africa’s coordinated approach reflects growing confidence in the continent’s Paralympic potential. Rather than seeking charitable assistance, African leaders demand equal partnership and recognition of their athletes’ capabilities. The continent views unified action as essential for securing meaningful representation in Paralympic decision-making.

The push for greater African influence comes as para-sport continues expanding globally, with developing regions seeking more equitable access to international competition and development resources. African officials argue that geographic barriers should not limit their athletes’ opportunities to compete at the highest levels.

Deen stressed that African governments and Paralympic committees are prepared to contribute actively to global para-sport development, provided they receive adequate support and recognition from international leadership.

The September elections will test whether Africa’s coordinated advocacy translates into concrete commitments from Paralympic leadership. The continent’s approach signals a new era of assertive engagement with international sporting governance, potentially reshaping how global para-sport addresses regional equity concerns.

As voting approaches, Africa’s message remains clear: the continent expects accountability, partnership, and genuine inclusion from Paralympic leadership, backed by specific commitments to remove barriers facing African para-athletes.