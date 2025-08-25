Africa demands climate justice as warming accelerates across continent

African leaders gathered in Addis Ababa on Monday to demand urgent global action on climate change, warning that the continent faces economic losses of up to 26 percent of GDP from extreme weather events.

The Fifth International Symposium on Climate Justice brought together government ministers, diplomats and activists who highlighted Africa’s disproportionate vulnerability to a crisis largely caused by industrialized nations. Ethiopia’s Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa told delegates that Africa is warming faster than the global average while bearing minimal responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions.

“African communities are carrying the burden of a crisis they did not create,” Assefa said, describing climate justice as a “non-negotiable demand” for the continent.

The gathering launched the fifth cohort of the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice, designed to train young African negotiators for international climate talks. Danish Embassy Deputy Head Sebastian Lukas challenged governments to move beyond rhetoric about youth participation.

“Leaders must take the time to genuinely listen and ensure youth voices are represented at the negotiation tables where their future is decided,” Lukas said.

Climate impacts are already devastating African economies according to official data presented at the symposium. Drought has affected Ethiopia’s lowland regions while flooding threatens major river basins across the continent. The economic toll ranges from 5 to 26 percent of GDP annually in affected countries.

Richard Munang, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, described the youth training program as essential for building unified continental positions in global climate diplomacy. The initiative aims to strengthen Africa’s negotiating capacity ahead of upcoming international climate conferences.

Pan African Climate Justice Alliance Executive Director Mithika Mwenda acknowledged the scale of climate threats facing the continent but expressed optimism about grassroots resistance. He cited the determination of African youth movements and community solidarity as sources of hope against what he called a “climate system spiraling out of control.”

The symposium concluded with calls for coordinated African action on climate negotiations. Participants emphasized the need for developed nations to provide adequate financing for adaptation and mitigation efforts across the continent.