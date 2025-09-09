Africa Demands Climate Finance Justice at Major Continental Summit

African leaders gathered in Ethiopia’s capital Monday demanded equitable climate financing as the continent faces mounting environmental challenges despite contributing minimal global emissions.

The Second Africa Climate Summit opened in Addis Ababa, running through September 10, with heads of state, ministers, and international partners focused on “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development.”

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the urgent need for climate justice, highlighting how AU member nations face disproportionate vulnerability from climate change, debt burdens, and structural inequalities in international financial systems.

“We must address these challenges through climate justice,” Youssouf told delegates, calling for “fair, significant, and predictable” global climate financing while reaffirming Africa’s position on differentiated responsibilities in tackling climate change.

The summit underscores a stark inequality: Africa generates less than four percent of global carbon emissions yet suffers disproportionately from climate impacts. Leaders argue this disparity demands urgent action from the international community.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed challenged the continent to move beyond negotiation toward concrete solutions. “Africa must stand not as a bloc of negotiators, but as a continent of solutions,” he declared, referencing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision for continental prosperity.

Ahmed outlined ambitious goals including making reforestation “a culture, not a pilot project” and developing climate-smart agriculture to feed millions across the continent. He emphasized that scaled-up climate investments, supported by stronger partnerships, could deliver reduced emissions, job creation, improved food security, and regional stability.

Kenyan President William Ruto highlighted progress since the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in 2023, noting how African voices now carry greater weight in global climate discussions.

“Our potential is recognized, our voice is heard, and our solutions are being deployed,” Ruto said, citing advances in green infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, landscape restoration, and cutting-edge technologies driven by African entrepreneurs and communities.

However, Ruto cautioned against retreating into “narrow self-interest, transactional partnerships, and short-term gains,” emphasizing the need for solidarity in building a modern, green, and inclusive industrial base.

The three-day gathering showcases African-led solutions in renewable energy, climate adaptation, green growth, and nature-based resilience. Pre-summit events from September 5-7 provided platforms for youth, communities, and marginalized voices to influence the main summit’s direction.

Summit organizers expect several major outcomes, including adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, which will present a unified African voice ahead of COP30 in Brazil and future international climate negotiations.

The summit represents Africa’s growing assertiveness in global climate discussions, positioning the continent not merely as a victim of climate change but as a source of innovative solutions backed by the world’s youngest population and vast renewable energy resources.