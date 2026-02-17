Africa.com Expands Data-Driven Market Coverage with In On Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 17 February 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Africa.com announces a collaboration with In On Africa (IOA), one of the continent’s foremost research and advisory firms known for delivering rigorous, data-driven intelligence to organizations navigating Africa’s dynamic markets.

For more than a decade, IOA has provided deep analytical insight into the economic, social, political, and technological forces shaping Africa. From fintech innovation in Lagos to sustainable growth pathways across emerging markets, IOA’s research equips global and African stakeholders with the evidence-based perspectives needed to understand and engage with Africa’s opportunities.

Through this partnership, Africa.com will expand access to IOA’s research outputs, including position papers on digital economies, ESG developments, governance trends, and market expansion. IOA will also contribute tailored analyses and data-rich perspectives designed to align with Africa.com’s coverage of business, innovation, public policy, and technology. In addition, the partnership will highlight thought leadership from IOA’s analysts and researchers, offering Africa.com’s global audience deeper context and expert interpretation of Africa’s most consequential developments.

Most recently, IOA’s widely read report, The Top 10 Trends to Watch in 2026, outlines the structural shifts shaping Africa’s trajectory this year, from geopolitical realignments and fiscal consolidation pressures to AI-enabled productivity gains, regional trade acceleration, and evolving capital flows. The report underscores a central theme: Africa’s next phase of growth will be defined less by narrative and more by measurable execution. By publishing and amplifying this forward-looking analysis, Africa.com is expanding its commitment to delivering signal over noise in coverage of Africa’s markets and policy landscape.

“We’re excited to partner with Africa.com to get the real story of Africa’s markets out there,” said Ogi Williams, Director of Consulting at In On Africa. “There’s so much noise around Africa, but not enough signal. We’re bringing the data, the analysis, and the on-the-ground insights that decision-makers actually need. Africa.com has the platform and the reach; we have the research depth. Together, we’re cutting through the narratives and showing what’s actually happening across the continent.”

As part of this collaboration, Africa.com’s Doing Business in Africa series offers practical, country-by-country insights for investors, executives, and decision-makers. The detailed data and analysis informing these profiles are provided by In On Africa (IOA), drawing on the firm’s extensive research expertise and on-the-ground intelligence.

“We are delighted to welcome In On Africa as a Knowledge Partner,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair & CEO of Africa.com. “Their commitment to rigorous, Africa-centered research aligns with our mission to inform global audiences seeking authoritative insight into the continent’s transformation.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa.com

About In On Africa

In On Africa (IOA) is a Johannesburg-based research and advisory firm offering data-driven insights across all 54 African countries. For nearly two decades, IOA has provided deep analytical insight Through in-depth research, analysis, and strategy support, IOA empowers organizations seeking to understand Africa’s opportunities, risks, and long-term market trajectories. Learn more at www.inonafrica.com.

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a leading digital media platform delivering thought leadership and insight on Africa’s business, innovation, and culture through its websites, newsletters, and online events, reaching a global audience of professionals, business leaders, and policymakers.

The post Africa.com Expands Data-Driven Market Coverage with In On Africa appeared first on African Media Agency.