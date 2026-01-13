Africa.com and Global South World Announce Knowledge Partnership to Amplify People-Centered Reporting Across Africa

Collaboration focuses on expanding access to high-quality Africa news, opinion, and analysis delivered by Global South World’s journalists on the ground across Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 13 January 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa.com announced today a new partnership with Global South World (GSW), the home of voices and reporting from rising nations across the globe. While GSW covers the Global South broadly, with correspondents reporting directly from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, this partnership with Africa.com will focus specifically on GSW’s Africa-focused news, opinion, and analysis.

Through this collaboration, Africa.com will publish GSW stories that illuminate African experiences and perspectives, including deeply reported features, interviews, and daily news. Both platforms will also cross-promote content across their digital channels to extend reach and deepen engagement.

“At Global South World, we believe that stories about Africa must be told with depth, dignity, and proximity to the people living them. This partnership with Africa.com allows us to bring those grounded perspectives to an even wider audience,” said Ismail Akwei, Editor of Global South World. “By combining our on-the-ground reporting with Africa.com’s trusted platform and editorial excellence, we are strengthening the ecosystem of people-centered journalism across the continent. Together, we aim to ensure that Africa’s realities, challenges, and innovations are not just seen, but truly understood.” ﻿

The partnership also creates opportunities for jointly developed stories that draw on both organizations’ strengths, combining GSW’s global network of reporters with Africa.com’s editorial leadership and Africa-based expertise. Coverage areas may include development trends, youth innovation, governance, current events, and cultural expression. ﻿

“High-quality journalism that centers African experiences and elevates diverse perspectives is essential to shaping a more informed global conversation,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair and Executive Editor of Africa.com. “Global South World’s ground-level reporting brings vital nuance to Africa’s story, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to amplifying authentic voices and expanding the reach of Africa-focused news and insights to audiences around the world.” ﻿

This partnership strengthens Africa.com’s growing network of Knowledge Partners, a group of education initiatives, policy leaders, innovation hubs, and news organizations that provide authoritative analysis, reporting, and stories shaping Africa’s future.

About Global South World

Global South World was created to address the emergence of influential nations outside traditional power structures in geopolitics. Our mission is to amplify voices from the Global South and raise awareness of changes and trends in those countries.

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a digital media platform dedicated to connecting professionals, business leaders, and policymakers across the continent and the global diaspora with trusted news, insight, and opportunities shaping the continent’s future through its websites, newsletters, and online events.

