Africa-China Trade Plans Advanced Tech University In Ghana

Africa-China Trade Delegation Proposes Advanced University for Agricultural Machinery and Automotive Engineering in Ghana

Ambassador Clinton Arko Agyemang (FALF), representing Africa-China International Trade, has led a high-level delegation, including the organization’s Executive President, Mr. Tan Xiangson, to meet with Ghana’s Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu. The purpose of the visit was to propose the establishment of an Advanced University for Agricultural Machinery and Automotive Engineering in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

The initiative, described as the first of its kind in Africa, aims to equip young people with the skills to manufacture modern agricultural and automotive machinery—mirroring successful models in China. The university is expected to play a transformative role in mechanizing agriculture, boosting food production, and creating employment opportunities across the continent.

During the courtesy call, Mr. Tan Xiangson formally requested government support for the project’s implementation. Ambassador Clinton Arko Agyemang, who also serves as CEO of Megascope Ghana, Makgen Supply Chain Co. Ltd, Kepworth Developers, and Plero Blossom Farms, emphasized the urgency of modernizing Ghana’s agricultural sector. He noted that although agriculture employs over 54% of the national workforce, outdated farming methods continue to limit productivity, forcing the country to rely on food imports.

“The university will not only train youth to build machinery for local use,” Ambassador Clinton explained, “but also position Ghana as a manufacturing hub for export across West Africa.”

He revealed that consultations have already begun with professors from leading Ghanaian institutions—including the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, and Pentecost University—to collaborate with Chinese experts from the soon-to-be-established Omni University for Agricultural Machinery and Automotive Engineering.

Minister Haruna Iddrissu welcomed the proposal, expressing enthusiasm for its potential to advance agricultural innovation and technical education in Ghana and beyond. He pledged the government’s support and directed Mr. Tan Xiangson to engage with Dr. Eric Kofi Adzroe, Director General of the Ghana TVET Service, to facilitate the necessary technical and regulatory backing.