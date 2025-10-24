Ghana Trade Minister Urges Africa to Lead AI Revolution

Ghana’s Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare told a United Nations conference in Geneva that Africa must actively participate in artificial intelligence development to avoid widening economic divides.

Speaking at the UNCTAD XVI ministerial panel on artificial intelligence opportunities and governance, Ofosu-Adjare emphasized that AI, digitalization and automation are reshaping agriculture, industry and services across developing economies. She said responsible deployment can create pathways for micro, small and medium enterprises, women and youth entrepreneurs.

“Africa cannot afford to be a bystander in the AI revolution,” she said during the panel discussion.

The minister outlined Ghana’s domestic initiatives to build AI capacity, including a 10-Year National AI Strategy, a National E-Commerce Policy and the One Million Coders Programme designed to develop human capital and establish Ghana as a regional innovation hub. She referenced President John Dramani Mahama’s directive requiring each minister to integrate an AI use case into their portfolio, along with a recent AI bootcamp for Cabinet members.

Ofosu-Adjare framed artificial intelligence as a tool for economic diversification, trade facilitation and industrial productivity when deployed ethically and inclusively. She stressed the need for Africa to build infrastructure, data systems and digital skills to harness AI for transformation rather than allowing it to deepen existing divides.

On governance, the minister called for international cooperation on ethics, data protection and cybersecurity grounded in common standards, transparency and fairness. She urged governments to embrace AI’s potential rather than adopt defensive postures, highlighting its capacity to boost productivity, create decent jobs and empower all segments of society.

Ghana’s participation in the panel aligns with the African Union’s Continental AI Strategy adopted in 2024 and the Global Digital Compact. The country is positioning itself within broader discussions on digital transformation and responsible technology governance at the continental and global levels.