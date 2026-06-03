Africa Can Double Air Traffic by 2040

Africa could double its air passenger traffic by 2040 if governments scrap regulatory barriers and liberalise air markets, Kenya Airways Acting Chief Executive Capt. George Kamal said in Mombasa.

Speaking at the airline’s 2026 Aviation Media Lab Workshop, Kamal argued that the continent’s problem is not weak demand but fragmented policy, restrictive air service agreements, and uneven regulation that block a unified aviation market. He projected the number of aircraft operating across Africa could reach about 1,700 by 2040, though only if states harmonise rules.

He tied the outlook directly to economic integration, warning that ambitions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will stall unless people, goods, and services move more freely. The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and AfCFTA matter, he said, because “Africa cannot develop if Africans cannot efficiently connect with each other.”

Kamal also flagged labour mobility. Engineers and other aviation professionals often face fresh examinations and certification when they relocate to another African country, unlike in Europe where qualifications transfer more easily.

Workshop figures cited African airlines as holding just 36.3% of intercontinental seat capacity serving the continent, with foreign carriers controlling the rest. Kamal cautioned that a closed market leaves African carriers unable to compete for a growing travel base.

He pointed to visa reform as a quick win, noting Kenya Airways added flights after South Africa eased entry rules for Kenyan travellers.

Cost pressures drew equal attention. Kamal said aviation taxes in some African states have made regional trips dearer than certain long haul routes, while fuel makes up about 40% of operating expenses and can climb to 60% once taxes and regulatory costs pile on.

Board Chairman Kiprono Kittony backed the call, framing aviation as a strategic enabler of integration rather than a mere transport service. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority’s Salim A. Bakari described the sector as a driver of investment, tourism, and trade.