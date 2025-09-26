Africa Calls for UN General Assembly Boycott Over Security Council Exclusion

A bold proposal has emerged for African nations to collectively boycott the 2026 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unless concrete progress is made on granting the continent permanent representation on the UN Security Council (UNSC). The dramatic suggestion comes as African leaders mark two decades since the landmark Ezulwini Consensus, which formally demanded permanent African representation with veto powers.

Kenyan President William Ruto recently told world leaders that Africa’s exclusion from permanent Security Council membership is “unacceptable, unfair and grossly unjust”, echoing frustrations that have mounted across the continent. African subjects have occupied nearly 50% of the Security Council’s meetings in the 30 years since the Cold War ended, yet the continent remains without permanent representation.

The proposed boycott strategy represents a radical departure from decades of diplomatic appeals that have yielded no tangible results. Under the proposal, the African Union (AU) Chairperson would table a motion at the February 2026 Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, establishing an ultimatum for the international community.

The Ezulwini Consensus, adopted by AU member states in March 2005, calls for Africa to have “not less than two permanent seats” and five non-permanent seats on the Security Council. Twenty years later, this unified African position remains unaddressed despite repeated high-level advocacy from leaders including Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Olusegun Obasanjo, John Agyekum Kufuor, and current voices like Nana Akufo-Addo and William Ruto.

The proposed boycott would leverage Africa’s significant numerical weight within the UN system. Africa accounts for more than a quarter of UN member states, meaning a coordinated absence would create an unprecedented void in the General Assembly hall. Proponents argue that 55 empty seats would deliver a more powerful message than decades of eloquent but ignored speeches.

Currently, three of the Security Council’s ten non-permanent seats are reserved for African states, but only for two-year terms, providing no sustained, coherent African voice in the UN’s most powerful body. This temporary representation contrasts sharply with Europe, which holds three permanent seats despite having only 9% of global population compared to Africa’s 18%.

Recent developments have intensified continental frustration with the reform process. While President Joe Biden expressed support for permanent African representation during his 2023 UNGA address, no concrete mechanisms have emerged to advance this position. Calls for stronger African representation have only strengthened over time, but debate on Security Council reform continues without resolution.

The boycott proposal faces significant implementation challenges, requiring unanimous agreement among 55 diverse African nations with varying diplomatic priorities and relationships with major powers. However, proponents argue that such unity would demonstrate the continent’s political maturity and collective bargaining power on the global stage.

UN Security Council reform requires a two-thirds majority vote under Article 108 of the UN Charter, followed by ratification from two-thirds of all UN members, including all five permanent members (United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China). This complex process has historically favored the status quo, with permanent members reluctant to dilute their exclusive privileges.

By 2045, Africa will have 2.3 billion people, making the continent’s exclusion from permanent Security Council representation increasingly untenable from both democratic and practical perspectives. African peacekeepers comprise the majority of UN peacekeeping forces globally, yet decisions about their deployment and mandates remain concentrated among 1945’s victorious powers.

The proposal’s timing coincides with growing global discussions about multilateral institution reform, as emerging economies challenge post-World War II governance structures. A successful African boycott could catalyze broader conversations about representation, legitimacy, and effectiveness in international organizations designed for a fundamentally different world order.

Critics argue that boycotting the General Assembly could marginalize African voices on other critical issues, including climate change, development financing, and conflict resolution. However, supporters contend that continued participation in a system that systematically excludes African interests legitimizes an unjust status quo.

The February 2026 AU Assembly in Addis Ababa will prove crucial in determining whether Africa’s diplomatic approach shifts from patient advocacy to confrontational action. The proposal represents a high-stakes gamble that collective withdrawal might achieve what individual appeals have failed to accomplish over eight decades of UN operations.