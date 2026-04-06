Africa Beats Global Growth Average in 2025, But Debt and Conflict Risks Loom

Africa delivered its strongest economic performance in years in 2025, outpacing the global average for a second consecutive year, but the African Development Bank (AfDB) is cautioning that the gains remain fragile and could be threatened by rising debt pressures, geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The 2026 Africa Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO) report, released by the AfDB Group on March 30, 2026, at its headquarters in Abidjan, found that Africa’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.2 percent in 2025, up from 3.1 percent in 2024, comfortably eclipsing the global average of 3.1 percent.

Growth exceeded 5 percent in 22 African countries and topped 7 percent in six, driven by easing inflation, improved macroeconomic management, and favourable agricultural conditions. Africa’s GDP growth is projected to stabilise at 4.3 percent in 2026 and rise to 4.5 percent in 2027.

East Africa remained the continent’s fastest-growing region, expanding by 6.4 percent, driven by Ethiopia at 9.8 percent, Rwanda at 7.5 percent, and Uganda at 6.4 percent. Twelve of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2025 were African.

Average inflation fell sharply from 21.8 percent in 2024 to 13.6 percent in 2025, with further reductions projected for 2026 and 2027. Foreign direct investment rebounded by more than 75 percent in 2024 to reach $97 billion, while remittance flows grew 14 percent to $104.6 billion, making remittances the largest single source of external non-debt financing for the continent, surpassing foreign portfolio investment.

Despite the positive headline numbers, the report warned that high debt-service obligations continue to limit policy flexibility and divert resources from productive investment, while inflation, though easing, still erodes household purchasing power across the continent.

AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah said the continent faces an “important moment when the world is changing, not always in favour of the African continent,” citing increasing geopolitical fragmentation, trade tensions, and declining global development finance as the central pressures his Four Cardinal Points agenda is designed to address.

He was candid about the limits of the report’s current projections. Dr Ould Tah noted the MEO analysis was prepared before the onset of the Middle East crisis and that the Bank Group, alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is currently assessing its potential consequences for Africa.

AfDB Chief Economist Prof Kevin Urama was measured but optimistic about the near-term impact. “Africa has held strong in previous shocks, and has the capacity to bounce back after, provided we do not panic and we instead apply the right policy levers,” he said, estimating that if the crisis extends beyond three months, it could reduce Africa’s 2026 growth rate by only 0.2 percentage points.