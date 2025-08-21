Africa and Japan Forge New Paths at TICAD9 Amid Global Challenges

Yokohama hosts the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development this week, drawing global leaders to discuss partnership and progress.

The conference comes at a time when Africa faces complex challenges but also holds unprecedented potential, much of it driven by its young population.

By 2050, one in four people in the world will be African. This demographic reality presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Without adequate investment in education, health, and employment, this youth bulge could strain economies. But with the right support, it could become a powerful engine for growth.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency has been working across the continent for decades, promoting what it calls homegrown development. Instead of importing foreign models, JICA supports local solutions led by African communities. Initiatives like the Coalition for African Rice Development have already helped double rice production in 32 countries.

JICA also places strong emphasis on human security, ensuring that development reaches individuals and protects their dignity. This approach is especially relevant today, as communities grapple with climate change, health crises, and economic instability.

Innovation is another key focus. Through programs like Project NINJA, JICA connects African startups with Japanese investors and technical expertise. Earlier this year, the agency signed a grant agreement with Nigeria to support local entrepreneurs, signaling a deeper commitment to fostering innovation.

People-to-people exchanges remain central to the partnership. More than 1,900 African students have studied in Japan through the ABE Initiative since 2013. Many return home with new skills and networks, like South African alumna Pelonomi Moiloa, who now leads an AI startup focused on African languages.

At TICAD9, JICA will launch TOMONI Africa, a new exchange program whose name means “together” in Japanese. The initiative aims to strengthen ties between African and Japanese youth through education and collaborative projects.

Japanese volunteers have also played a quiet but important role. Since 1965, over 16,000 Japanese Overseas Cooperation Volunteers have served in African countries, working in education, agriculture, health, and technology. Some, like Aya Tsuboi, have gone on to develop social enterprises that address critical needs like clean water access.

In Ghana, JICA has been active for more than sixty years. Its work spans agriculture, health, education, and governance. Thousands of Ghanaians have received training through JICA programs, and hundreds have studied in Japan. These exchanges create lasting bonds that go beyond official partnerships.

As TICAD9 continues, the message from Japanese and African leaders is clear. The future will be built together, through respect, innovation, and shared vision.