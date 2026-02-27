Africa and Europe Must Rethink Clean Energy Partnership After COP30 Setback

Climate justice advocates and policy researchers have called on the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU) to build a deeper, equity-grounded partnership for the global energy transition, warning that the outcome of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, last November fell short of the firm commitments Africa needs.

The call came at an online webinar held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, jointly convened by the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS), the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), and the think tank Pro(to)topia. Participants drawn from civil society organisations across Africa and Europe, including climate justice advocates, policy researchers, and development practitioners, gathered to assess COP30 outcomes and chart a forward path through strengthened AU-EU cooperation.

Philip Kilonzo, Head of Policy, Advocacy and Communication at PACJA, told participants that while COP30 formally adopted the Belém Action Mechanism to guide fair and inclusive transitions to low-carbon economies, the final text departed from the more explicit language agreed at COP28 in Dubai, which had committed nations to transitioning away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner. He said the removal of that language, driven by opposition from key fossil fuel producing states, significantly weakened global pressure on the energy transition.

“The COP30 decision signals progress on equity and inclusion in the just transition, but falls short of actionable fossil fuel elimination commitments,” Kilonzo said.

He identified the gap between the European and African contexts as a central challenge for the partnership. Europe’s approach, embodied in the EU Just Transition Mechanism (JTM), focuses on protecting workers and communities within already industrialised, energy-secure economies. Africa’s situation is fundamentally different: the continent still faces acute energy access deficits, a severe cost-of-capital problem that makes renewable energy financing three times more expensive than the global average due to sovereign risk and currency volatility, and a development-climate trade-off that European transition models do not address.

Celine Charveriat of Pro(to)topia, who presented research developed with Pierre Leturcq for FEPS, argued that meaningful EU-AU cooperation must pass two practical tests. The first is whether both parties share a common understanding of “just transition corridors,” defined as nationally specific pathways that set firm fossil fuel exit dates, renewable energy milestones, social protection floors, and nature safeguards simultaneously. The second is whether that cooperation translates into a concrete, delivery-oriented roadmap addressing who bears costs, who receives support, and how burdens and benefits are distributed equitably between wealthier historical emitters and developing nations.

On the question of what the EU must deliver domestically, Charveriat said Europe should commit to clear fossil fuel exit dates, including coal by 2030, natural gas by 2035, and oil by 2040, and should join the Coalition on Phasing Out Fossil Fuel Incentives Including Subsidies (COFFIS). She noted that EU fossil subsidies reached USD 1.1 trillion in 2023, a figure widely cited as undermining the bloc’s credibility as a climate partner.

For Africa specifically, the webinar identified several concrete support priorities. These included financing Africa’s renewable energy deployment through grants and concessional instruments rather than debt-creating loans, addressing the continent’s cost-of-capital barrier that has kept Africa’s share of global renewable investment below 3 percent despite enormous resource potential, and backing African-led initiatives such as Mission 300, the Africa Credit Rating Agency, and the Africa Climate Summit Implementation Plan.

Kilonzo also flagged the importance of ensuring that the Belém Action Mechanism, intended to be operational by COP31 in Antalya, Turkey in November 2026, does not become an empty shell like predecessor funds. He called for predictable, scaled finance tied to development outcomes.

PACJA and FEPS announced that the discussions from the webinar will feed into a forthcoming joint policy brief by Charveriat and Kilonzo, applying the just transition corridors framework specifically to EU-Africa relations ahead of COP31. COP31, the next major UN climate summit, is scheduled for November 9 to 20, 2026 in Antalya, Turkey, and PACJA has announced a major Africa-Europe convening on the sidelines of the United Nations climate intersessional meetings, known as SB64, later this year.