Africa and Asia Launch Innovation Platform at Tokyo Ceremony

Africa and Asia have unveiled a collaborative platform aimed at exchanging technology, knowledge, and entrepreneurship opportunities between the two continents at a ceremony held at the United Nations University in Tokyo.

The Africa-Asia (A-A) Platform launched with participation from Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Prof. Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Pretoria, and Dr. Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo. The initiative seeks to strengthen research capacity, build inter-university networks, and promote partnerships between private and public sectors across both continents.

Japan’s Policy and Human Resource Development Grant (PHRDG) within the AfDB supports the platform. This backing provides crucial resources for establishing the infrastructure needed to connect institutions, researchers, and entrepreneurs across Africa and Asia.

Dr. Ould Tah emphasized the platform’s role in transforming young people into innovation leaders. “The Africa-Asia Platform for New Public-Private Partnership Initiatives which we are launching today represents the next frontier of our collaboration. The success of this pilot project will serve as crucial proof of the viability and impact of linking Africa and Asia through innovative partnerships,” he stated.

He positioned the initiative as addressing wider continental challenges beyond technology transfer. “By positioning our youth as drivers of innovation and entrepreneurship, anchored by robust public-private partnerships, we are building an attractive African market, to promote investments, create quality jobs, address the root causes of unsafe migration and insecurity while fostering a secure and prosperous future,” Dr. Ould Tah explained.

Prof. Petersen highlighted how universities can bridge geographical and knowledge gaps. “Partnerships between Asian and African countries present an ideal model in which public and private actors on both continents collaborate, co-create and drive innovation. Universities are best positioned to play this role through their capacity for inter and transdisciplinary knowledge production, local and global networks, and their role as convenors,” he said.

Dr. Fujii outlined the platform’s practical applications for various stakeholders. “The Africa–Asia Platform will serve as a foundation for knowledge exchange, linking researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. It will promote new business partnerships, joint research on public policy, and opportunities for students and young professionals to learn from one another across continents,” he noted.

The platform works alongside existing AfDB initiatives. These include Pan African University Phase 2 and ENNOVA, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered innovation platform that provides market studies, capacity building, financial tools, and incubation support for entrepreneurs across the continent.

Leaders from the AfDB, University of Pretoria, and University of Tokyo pledged to collaborate with each other and additional stakeholders. Their commitment focuses on ensuring the platform delivers skills development, youth entrepreneurship support, and innovation that contributes to Africa’s sustainable growth trajectory.

The initiative connects young innovators, researchers, and institutions across two continents home to billions of people. By facilitating these connections, the Africa-Asia Platform aims to enhance Africa’s workforce capabilities, stimulate foreign and domestic investment, and promote economic development that extends beyond short-term gains. The platform represents a strategic approach to South-South cooperation, leveraging Asia’s technological advancement and Africa’s vast human capital and natural resources for mutual benefit.