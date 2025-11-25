Afreximbank Urges Nigeria to Lead West African Transit Reform

Afreximbank has called on Nigeria to take the lead in implementing a regional transit guarantee system under the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) transit regulation, arguing that the move is critical to reducing trade costs and eliminating inefficiencies across West Africa.

Speaking at the inaugural Customs Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (Customs PACT) in Abuja from November 17 to 19, 2025, Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, said the current interstate transit regime remains costly because it relies heavily on customs escorts rather than a unified regional guarantee. The lack of a regional transit guarantee leads to overdependence on physical escort of goods in transit by customs, which drives up costs and results in inefficiencies.

Awani said Afreximbank is ready to work with Nigeria, ECOWAS and the ECOWAS Bank of Investment and Development to establish a functional regional guarantee scheme that strengthens the capacity of national insurers and chambers of commerce. She noted that the bank is rolling out a $1 billion continent wide transit guarantee facility designed to secure customs duties and reduce the risk of goods entering markets illegally.

Under the Afreximbank African Collaborative Transit Guarantee Scheme, traders use a single bond to cover transit across multiple borders, removing the need for multiple guarantees. The scheme is already being implemented in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community under a $300 million facility with ZEP RE, a reinsurer based in Nairobi, Kenya. Awani said once fully implemented across the continent, the scheme could save at least $300 million annually in transit costs.

She added that Afreximbank is open to supporting Nigeria and other countries to develop one stop border posts, citing the Beitbridge upgrade between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The modernization of the Beitbridge border post reduced clearance times from three to five days to as little as three to five hours, according to Awani.

Awani warned that unresolved customs and trade facilitation challenges could undermine the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that 75 percent of delays in the movement of goods is due to trade facilitation issues with just 25 percent attributed to infrastructure gaps, according to Africa Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) data. She highlighted the challenge posed by lack of harmonized systems and their interoperability, and by national customs systems that do not communicate with each other.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed the Customs PACT in a message to participants, saying the initiative aligns with the government’s goal of enhancing regional integration and boosting Africa’s position in global trade. Vice President Kashim Shettima represented Tinubu at the opening day of the conference, delivering a message stripped of embellishment about the need for Africa to break down outdated borders that frustrate traders and undermine economies.

The Customs PACT roundtable, organized by the Nigeria Customs Service in partnership with Afreximbank and the AfCFTA Secretariat with support from the World Customs Organization, aims to strengthen cooperation between customs and the private sector to accelerate intra African trade. The conference drew nearly 30 African customs administrations, including 22 represented at Director General level. For the first time, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, Ian Saunders, attended a Customs conference in Nigeria.

Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Adewale Adeniyi, who currently chairs the World Customs Organization, positioned the private sector as the focal point of the conference. He emphasized that customs administrations must shift from passive gatekeepers to active drivers of trade facilitation. Adeniyi cited customs’ recent performance, noting 70 percent revenue growth in 2023 and 101 percent in 2024, as evidence that reform can drive both prosperity and stability.

The National President of the Association of Licensed Customs Agents, Emenike Kingsley, said it was the first time in years that economic operators and customs managers sat together to examine constraints frankly. Afreximbank highlighted joint projects with the Nigeria Customs Service, including tariff concession schedules and an emerging air cargo export corridor linking Nigeria to East and Southern Africa.

Afreximbank is a pan African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra and extra African trade. Established over 30 years ago, the bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of Africa’s trade structure, accelerating industrialization and intra regional trade.