Afreximbank Urges Africa to Scale Factoring Volumes to 240 Billion Euros for SME Growth

Afreximbank has called on African countries to significantly scale up factoring and supply chain finance to support Small and Medium Enterprises and unlock the continent’s economic potential. Speaking at Afreximbank’s annual Factoring Workshop in Abidjan, Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra African Trade and Export Development, highlighted that while Africa’s factoring volumes have more than doubled from 21.6 billion euros in 2017 to 50 billion euros in 2024, activity remains far below what is needed to transform the continent.

Awani emphasized that SMEs account for over 90 percent of Africa’s businesses and contribute more than 60 percent of employment and GDP, yet they face a financing gap estimated at 300 billion dollars annually. She said Africa must scale factoring volumes to at least 240 billion euros, roughly 10 percent of the continent’s GDP, to catalyze SME led growth. Achieving this goal will require deeper legal reforms, increased financing, expanded training, and strong industry partnerships.

Neal Harm, Secretary General of FCI, added that factoring and supply chain finance are essential tools to improve cash flow and accelerate SME growth. Charlie Dingui, Special Advisor to the BCEAO National Director, underscored their role in driving socio economic development across UEMOA member states. Dingui, representing Dr Jean Claude Kassi Brou, Governor of the Central Bank of West African States, said factoring enables businesses to convert their accounts receivable into immediate liquidity, improving cash flow and stimulating growth, particularly in environments marked by long payment delays and collection challenges.

Côte d’Ivoire presents a significant opportunity to expand factoring, with the sector estimated to have a 5 billion dollar potential. Yet, only 12 percent of SMEs currently access formal working capital, often relying on informal sources due to high financing costs, perceived risks, and slow loan approval processes. The country’s factoring and supply chain finance sector represents a notable prospect in an economy where the cocoa sector alone supports millions of livelihoods.

Africa’s factoring landscape has evolved significantly in recent years. The continent now has nearly 200 factoring companies operating across various markets, reflecting growing recognition of factoring as a viable financing solution for SMEs. However, current activity still remains significantly below Africa’s transformative potential, with the continent accounting for less than 1 percent of global factoring volumes despite SMEs representing about 80 percent of businesses and employing not less than 70 percent of the workforce.

The workshop is part of Afreximbank and FCI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen technical expertise and awareness on factoring and supply chain finance, crucial for advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area. To date, over 5,000 delegates have benefited from capacity building programs including COTFIA, AFRACAD, and FCI’s training and mentoring initiatives. The training programs are available through the Certificate of Trade Finance in Africa, the Afreximbank Academy, FCI’s online and bespoke factoring training programs, and the FCI Mentoring Programme.

Afreximbank has been deploying innovative structures for over 30 years to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra regional trade. The Bank has launched a Pan African Payment and Settlement System that was adopted by the African Union as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a 10 billion dollar Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA.

The Abidjan workshop brought together industry leaders, experts and stakeholders to explore practical solutions, strong partnerships, and collaborative action to turn discussions into transactions. Participants examined how factoring can serve as a catalyst for financial inclusion of SMEs and their role in intra African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. The event focused on addressing the urgent need to grow factoring while highlighting its potential in promoting economic growth across Africa.

At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over 40.1 billion dollars, and its shareholder funds amounted to 7.2 billion dollars. The Bank holds investment grade ratings from major international rating agencies including GCR, Moody’s, China Chengxin International Credit Rating, Japan Credit Rating Agency, and Fitch.