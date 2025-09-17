Afreximbank Unveils US$70 Billion Innovation Hub

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched a groundbreaking research initiative that could unlock up to $70 billion annually for Africa’s economy, positioning the continent as a global innovation powerhouse rather than merely a commodity supplier.

The African Research and Innovation Hub (ARIH), officially unveiled during the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, represents Africa’s most ambitious attempt to bridge the critical gap between academic research and commercial application. The initiative targets doubling Africa’s research and development spending from current levels to one percent of GDP, a transformation that Afreximbank economists believe could generate unprecedented economic returns.

Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director for Research at Afreximbank, described the launch as a pivotal moment in Africa’s development trajectory. “The establishment of the African Research and Innovation Hub marks a pivotal moment for Africa’s scientific and technological ecosystem”, he stated during the ceremony that attracted ministers and industry leaders from across the continent.

The urgency behind ARIH becomes clear when examining Africa’s current research output. Despite facing some of the world’s most pressing challenges in climate change, healthcare, and economic development, Africa accounts for less than 3% of global research output. This stark disconnect between need and innovation capacity has left the continent heavily dependent on imported technologies and solutions designed elsewhere.

The hub’s launch coincided with an awards ceremony recognizing twelve groundbreaking research projects selected from over 200 applications across Africa and the Caribbean. Winners were selected from over 200 researchers, students, educators and demonstrated innovations addressing critical areas including sustainable energy, healthcare delivery, and agricultural productivity.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President, presented certificates and cash prizes to the winners, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to transforming intellectual capital into industrial competitiveness. The ceremony attracted high-profile participation from government officials, including Algeria’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Kamel Bidari and Lesotho’s Minister of Entrepreneurship and Trade, Mr. Tiroeaone Ntsima.

ARIH will function as more than a research facility, serving as a strategic bridge connecting universities, private industry, government policymakers, and international investors. This ecosystem approach addresses one of Africa’s most significant innovation challenges: the gap between laboratory discoveries and market-ready solutions that can drive economic growth.

The timing of the launch during IATF2025 proved strategically significant. The fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) that took place in Algiers, Algeria, culminated on September 10, 2025, and was considered a resounding success. The major highlight is the US$48.3 billion in trade and investment deals signed during the week-long event, creating an ideal environment for introducing Africa’s new innovation agenda.

The fair itself demonstrated Africa’s growing economic integration, with over 1,600 exhibitors, 35,000 visitors from more than 140 countries participating in what has become the continent’s premier trade and investment platform.

For Ghana and West Africa specifically, ARIH represents an opportunity to leverage regional research strengths in areas such as agricultural technology, renewable energy, and financial services innovation. The hub’s emphasis on intra-African collaboration could particularly benefit countries like Ghana that have established foundations in technology and innovation but need platforms for scaling solutions across continental markets.

Dr. Anthony Coleman, Afreximbank’s Director for Development Research, challenged the award winners to view their recognition as a starting point rather than an endpoint. His remarks emphasized the practical focus of ARIH, moving beyond academic publishing toward solutions that can generate measurable economic impact and job creation across African markets.

The $70 billion annual economic potential that Afreximbank projects stems from increased research commercialization, reduced technology import dependency, and the creation of indigenous innovation capabilities that can compete globally. This represents a fundamental shift from Africa’s traditional role as a raw material exporter toward becoming a knowledge economy that creates value through innovation.

The initiative aligns with broader continental development goals, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area’s vision of integrated economic development. By establishing research and innovation as central pillars of trade policy, ARIH could accelerate the transition toward higher-value economic activities that generate sustainable prosperity.

Looking ahead, ARIH’s success will depend on its ability to attract sustained funding, maintain quality research standards, and most critically, demonstrate concrete economic returns from its investments. The hub faces the challenge of proving that increased research spending can indeed generate the projected economic gains while competing with immediate development needs across the continent.

The launch represents Afreximbank’s evolving role from traditional trade finance toward comprehensive economic development support. As Africa’s largest multilateral development bank, its commitment to innovation signals recognition that future prosperity depends not just on increased trade volumes but on the continent’s ability to create and commercialize knowledge-based solutions to global challenges.