Afreximbank Unveils US$1 Billion Trade Company to Transform African Commerce

The African Export-Import Bank launched the African Trade and Distribution Company Tuesday in Algeria, pledging $1 billion to shift continental trade from raw material exports toward value-added products and regional distribution networks.

The initiative was unveiled during the ongoing Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2025 in Algiers, with Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah officiating the launch ceremony in the presence of Algeria’s Acting Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb and other African and Caribbean government leaders.

The African Trade and Distribution Company represents a strategic partnership between Afreximbank’s Fund for Export Development in Africa, Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms, Equitane DMCC, and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. The company aims to aggregate value-added goods, strengthen logistics networks, and finance business operations across the continent.

Intra-African trade reached $220.3 billion in 2024, representing a 12.4% increase from the previous year, according to Afreximbank’s latest trade report. However, raw materials continue to dominate continental commerce, with machinery, vehicles, food, chemicals, and electronics gradually gaining market share.

The launch coincided with the debut of ATDC Minerals, a flagship subsidiary dedicated to trading and financing minerals and hydrocarbons. The entity immediately announced approximately $3 billion in landmark deals, including oil lifting arrangements with Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and Roxzen Nigeria Limited.

“Africa is rich in resources, but historical dynamics have skewed our trade outwards,” Oramah stated during the ceremony. The bank’s strategy focuses on closing this loop by integrating commodities and minerals into local economies, benefiting more people across the value chain.

ATDC signed multiple agreements spanning logistics, minerals, and agricultural produce during the launch event. Notable partnerships include collaboration with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms to supply feedstock to special economic zones, co-investment arrangements with BSMART Technology Limited for digitally integrated logistics hubs, and joint ventures with CBZ Holdings and Nigeria Commodity Exchange to establish national ATDCs in Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

ATDC Chief Executive Abdul Aziz Ba emphasized the company’s mission to cultivate a robust trading ecosystem that integrates African markets with global commerce. The strategy prioritizes transforming continental trade by driving the transition from raw material exports to value-added products and last-mile distribution capabilities.

ATMIN Chief Executive Ajay Oommen highlighted the subsidiary’s commitment to monetizing Africa’s fossil fuel resources ahead of the global energy transition. The focus includes fostering stronger intra-African trade, driving value addition, and streamlining supply chains to retain significant value within the continent.

The Intra-Africa Trade Fair continues through September 10, serving as the fourth biennial edition co-convened by Afreximbank, the African Union Commission, and the AfCFTA Secretariat. Previous editions generated over $118 billion in cumulative trade and investment deals while attracting more than 70,000 visitors and 4,500 exhibitors.

The platform targets opportunities within AfCFTA’s single market of over 1.4 billion people and GDP exceeding $3.5 trillion. ATDC’s establishment represents a significant step toward reducing Africa’s dependence on external value addition while building regional capacity for processing and distributing continental resources.

The initiative addresses longstanding challenges in African trade patterns, where raw materials are exported for processing elsewhere before being reimported as finished goods. By establishing comprehensive distribution networks and financing mechanisms, ATDC aims to capture more value within African economies while strengthening regional integration.