Afreximbank Tops Africa Loan Rankings for Second Consecutive Year

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has claimed the top position in two of the three principal categories of the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables, reinforcing its standing as the dominant arranger and bookrunner in the continent’s syndicated lending market for the second year running.

The Cairo-headquartered bank clinched the number one ranking as both Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables, as well as the number three ranking for Administrative Agent. The rankings recognise the bank’s leadership in arranging debt solutions and mobilising large-scale capital from both within and outside Africa from a diverse range of investors to anchor the continent’s economic growth.

The figures behind the rankings reflect concentrated deal-making at scale. As Bookrunner, Afreximbank held a 21.66 percent market share across 14 deals. As Mandated Lead Arranger, the bank accounted for a 23.65 percent market share across 20 transactions, activity that consisted primarily of syndicated transactions in the oil and gas sector, reflecting the bank’s strategic intervention in closing the significant financing gap in that sector across the continent. Its number three Administrative Agent ranking delivered a market share of 13.92 percent with 13 deals, also heavily weighted toward oil and gas.

The rankings represent a step up from 2023, when Afreximbank held market shares of 19 percent and 14 percent in the Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner categories respectively — themselves a near doubling from 8 percent and 9 percent in 2022. The bank’s institutional scale has grown in parallel. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, with shareholder funds of US$7.2 billion.

Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President of the Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, said the result was a direct reflection of his colleagues’ work. “I am delighted that the stellar performance of our colleagues has been reflected in Bloomberg’s prestigious league tables, which is a real testament to their assiduous determination and capability. The rankings underscore Afreximbank’s commitment to facilitating capital flows in order to drive economic growth and prosperity in the continent. We will continue to focus on leveraging our unique position to promote high-impact investments and bridge the financing gap across Africa’s most vital sectors,” he said.

The Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables form part of Bloomberg’s wider Capital Markets League Tables, which represent the top arrangers, bookrunners and advisors across a broad array of deal types including loans, bonds, equity and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The tables are a critical tool for investment bankers and analysts to evaluate market share, analyse competitors and identify market trends.

Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR International Scale at A, Moody’s at Baa2, China Chengxin International Credit Rating at AAA, and Japan Credit Rating Agency at A minus. The bank operates as a group entity comprising the bank itself, its equity impact fund subsidiary the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary AfrexInsure.