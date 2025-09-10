Afreximbank, Shelter Afrique Launch US$1 Billion Housing Initiative

African financial institutions sign project preparation facility targeting construction, urban infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors across continent.

African Export-Import Bank and Shelter Afrique Development Bank have signed a Joint Project Preparation Facility agreement targeting over $1 billion in investments across Africa’s housing, construction, and urban infrastructure sectors during the fourth Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers.

The framework agreement, signed by Afreximbank’s Managing Director of Export Development Oluranti Doherty and Shelter Afrique CEO Thierno-Habib Hann on Tuesday, establishes early-stage financing mechanisms to advance projects from conceptual planning to bankable investment opportunities.

The facility will target construction, housing, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, and building materials manufacturing, alongside commercial and residential infrastructure development. Industrial and logistics platforms including special economic zones are also within the initiative’s scope.

Africa faces a housing deficit exceeding 52 million units, with rapid urbanization intensifying infrastructure demands across the continent. The shortage represents a significant obstacle to achieving Africa’s Agenda 2063 development blueprint, according to financial leaders attending IATF2025.

Doherty emphasized the partnership’s potential to accelerate sustainable urban development across Africa, combining Shelter Afrique’s housing expertise with Afreximbank’s project preparation experience. The collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities in critical sectors while establishing economic hubs that promote trade and tradeable services.

The initiative includes capacity-building programs to strengthen Shelter Afrique’s project preparation teams, ensuring sustained pipelines of bankable initiatives while reducing Africa’s reliance on foreign-led development planning.

Hann identified two major structural challenges facing the housing sector: insufficient reliable data and inadequate project preparation. Shelter Afrique has addressed data challenges through its VIRAL model framework, designed to provide actionable insights for evidence-based decision-making in housing and urban development.

“The Joint Project Preparation Facility will enable us to move projects from concept to bankability with speed and precision,” Hann stated, describing the partnership as transformative for building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities across Africa.

Both institutions are members of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions, which promotes cooperation among Africa’s financial institutions to boost trade, investment, and sustainable growth.

The agreement emerges as IATF2025 is projected to facilitate over $44 billion in trade and investment deals, underscoring Africa’s ambition to strengthen intra-continental commerce and industrialization. The trade fair runs from September 4-10 in Algiers, Algeria.

Analysts suggest the facility could attract private capital into projects that typically stall at feasibility stages, creating multiplier effects across industries from construction materials to logistics infrastructure.

The housing crisis carries broader economic implications beyond shelter provision. Africa’s housing deficit is estimated to cost approximately $1 trillion, threatening the continent’s economic transformation goals and sustainable development objectives.

Shelter Afrique, established in 1981 in Lusaka, Zambia, operates as a Pan-African multilateral development bank specializing in housing finance and urban development. The institution has been piloting co-financing mechanisms and promoting public-private partnerships as essential solutions to Africa’s housing challenges.

The joint facility represents one of the most significant collaborative efforts in recent years to address Africa’s mounting housing crisis while supporting broader urbanization and industrialization objectives.

Project preparation facilities typically provide technical assistance, feasibility studies, and early-stage financing to transform development concepts into investment-ready opportunities that attract commercial funding.

The partnership aligns with continental initiatives promoting African financial institution cooperation and reducing dependence on external development financing. Success could serve as a model for similar collaborations addressing infrastructure gaps across the continent.

Implementation details including specific funding mechanisms, project selection criteria, and timeline for initial project approvals were not disclosed during the signing ceremony at IATF2025.