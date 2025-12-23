Afreximbank provides US$750 million financing to Heirs Energies for field development

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) has entered into a 750 million United States dollars financing partnership with Heirs Energies Limited in a deal expected to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic energy supply and support the company’s oil and gas expansion programme.

The financing structured as a dual tranche senior secured reserve based lending facility was signed in Abuja on Saturday December 20, 2025, by Afreximbank President and Chairman Dr. George Elombi and Heirs Energies Chairman Tony Elumelu. Afreximbank will serve as Mandated Lead Arranger, Facility Agent and Security Agent in the transaction.

The financing is designed to optimize Heirs Energies’ capital structure and unlock critical liquidity to meet working capital needs as it accelerates field development. The deal ranks among the largest financings obtained by an indigenous African energy company, underscoring lender confidence in Heirs Energies’ operating performance and growth plans.

Elombi highlighted the partnership as testament to Afreximbank’s commitment to value creation and empowerment of African entrepreneurs. He noted that without investments such as those provided to Heirs Energies, many fossil fuel dependent African economies would face dire economic challenges. The core strength lies in the value of partnerships that continue to be forged according to the bank president.

Elombi indicated Afreximbank’s readiness to work with Heirs Holdings and its affiliates to expand operations beyond Nigeria into West Africa including Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire and across the wider continent. The bank aims to spread and support the domination of the African brand across Africa.

Elumelu described the transaction as a powerful affirmation of what African enterprise can achieve when backed by disciplined execution and long term African capital. The deal reflects the successful journey Heirs Energies has taken from turnaround to growth and reinforces belief in African capital working for African businesses.

The partnership between Afreximbank and Heirs Energies dates to 2021 when the company then known as Heirs Oil and Gas completed its landmark acquisition of a 45 percent participating interest in the OML 17 Joint Venture. The 1.1 billion dollar transaction was financed by a consortium of international and local banks led by Afreximbank, marking one of the most significant indigenous energy acquisitions in Nigeria.

Afreximbank participated with up to 250 million dollars in that acquisition financing, underscoring its commitment to Africa’s energy sector development and its mandate to promote intra African trade and growth of African owned enterprises. The investment demonstrated the bank’s confidence in indigenous operators with capability to deliver sustainable energy development.

Since assuming operatorship of OML 17, Heirs Energies has delivered a disciplined transformation programme focused on restoring production, strengthening asset integrity and improving operational efficiency. Oil and gas production has doubled from an acquisition level of 25,000 barrels of oil per day and 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Today OML 17 produces over 50,000 barrels of oil per day and 120 million standard cubic feet of gas per day according to the company. All gas production goes into the Nigerian domestic gas market and has been catalytic for power generation in Nigeria. Community relations have been transformed and the highest standards of health and safety implemented.

Heirs Energies achieved first gas from the Agbada Non Associated Gas Plant in November 2021 just months after assuming control of an asset that had remained under development for more than a decade. The company is Nigeria’s leading gas supplier in the Eastern Domestic Network, supplying gas to three major power plants that together account for roughly 15 percent of the country’s installed electricity generation capacity.

The Afreximbank facility will accelerate field development, optimize production and allow Heirs Energies to pursue value accretive growth opportunities while maintaining disciplined capital management. The company has shifted from acquisition led financing toward a capital structure aligned with long term reserve development through brownfield development and infrastructure optimization.

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous owned integrated energy company committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. The company maintains a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility and community development as it navigates the evolving energy landscape.

Industry observers say the 750 million dollar Afreximbank financing positions Heirs Energies to deepen its contribution to Nigeria’s energy security while highlighting the growing role of African financial institutions in funding large scale indigenous led energy projects. The transaction further reinforces Afreximbank’s role in enabling indigenous operators with scale and capability to deliver sustainable energy development and long term economic value across Africa.

The African Export Import Bank is a Pan African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra and extra African trade. For 30 years the bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support transformation of African economies and facilitate continental integration.