Afreximbank Posts Solid First-Half Growth Despite Global Economic Headwinds

The African Export-Import Bank delivered resilient financial performance in the first six months of 2025, showing income growth and dramatically improved liquidity even as global economic conditions remained challenging.

The continental lender’s gross income climbed 2.04% year-on-year to $1.6 billion, while net interest income edged up 1.17% to $835.9 million, according to consolidated results released for the period ending June 30. Fee income from trade finance activities, including guarantees and letters of credit, contributed $61.9 million to the bottom line.

Perhaps most striking was the bank’s liquidity transformation. Cash reserves nearly doubled to $8.3 billion, pushing the liquidity ratio to 22% from just 13% at the end of 2024. This surge reflects both strategic cash management and the bank’s strengthened market position.

Total assets under management grew 6% to $42.5 billion, though the loan book contracted slightly to $27.7 billion as several African governments took advantage of stronger commodity prices to make early debt repayments. The trend suggests improving fiscal positions across key borrowing nations.

Operating costs jumped 21% as Afreximbank invested in new staff and strategic initiatives while grappling with inflationary pressures. Despite this increase, the bank kept its cost-to-income ratio at a lean 19%, well below its 30% target ceiling.

Asset quality remained stable with non-performing loans at 2.48%, barely changed from 2.33% six months earlier. Shareholders’ equity strengthened to $7.3 billion, boosted by $412.7 million in retained profits and fresh capital from the ongoing General Capital Increase program.

The bank also declared a $350 million dividend for 2024, approved by shareholders at their June annual meeting. In a significant leadership transition, Dr. George Elombi will replace Professor Benedict Oramah as President and Chairman this October. Dr. Elombi brings nearly three decades of experience within the institution, currently serving as Executive Vice President for Governance and Legal Affairs.

Senior Executive Vice President Denys Denya praised the results as demonstrating “agility and resilience” in difficult markets. She emphasized management’s focus on supporting African and Caribbean development through trade finance and industrial growth while protecting the continent’s financial independence.

The performance underscores Afreximbank’s role as a key financial pillar for Africa’s trade ambitions, maintaining steady growth while building the capital strength needed for future expansion across its 54 member countries.