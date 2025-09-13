Afreximbank, Nigeria Seal $500m Gas Infrastructure Deal at Africa Trade Summit

The African Export-Import Bank and Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund have forged a strategic $500 million financing partnership to accelerate gas infrastructure development across Africa’s largest economy over the next four years.

The landmark memorandum of understanding, signed during the recently concluded fourth Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, will combine senior debt financing from Afreximbank with equity contributions from MDGIF to modernize Nigeria’s critical gas sector infrastructure.

Helen Brume, Director and Global Head of Project and Asset Based Finance at Afreximbank, and Oluwole Adama, Executive Director of MDGIF, formalized the agreement that positions both institutions to identify, structure, and finance priority gas infrastructure projects across Nigeria’s midstream and downstream sectors.

The collaboration encompasses comprehensive project development support, including feasibility studies, environmental assessments, and legal structuring, while MDGIF will provide equity financing to complement Afreximbank’s lending capabilities. The partnership also includes structured capacity-building for MDGIF in risk management and project development.

“This represents a significant milestone in accelerating Africa’s economic transformation by combining Afreximbank’s expertise in trade and project finance with MDGIF’s national investment reach,” said Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank.

Awani emphasized that the intervention aligns with Afreximbank’s industrialization and export development agenda while unlocking opportunities for inclusive growth across Nigeria and potentially the broader West African region.

MDGIF’s Adama positioned the partnership within President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader strategy to harness Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for industrial development and economic growth, citing alignment with the Petroleum Industry Act framework.

“This partnership enables MDGIF to mobilize capital, expand critical infrastructure, reduce gas flaring, and deliver sustainable energy solutions that power industries, create jobs, and improve livelihoods nationwide,” Adama explained.

The collaboration comes as MDGIF demonstrates early delivery success, having launched six projects in October 2024 with several schemes already commissioned. Additional projects are scheduled to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), who witnessed the signing, highlighted the potential to create a pipeline of bankable projects supported by comprehensive feasibility studies and risk-sharing mechanisms that will accelerate investment in pipelines and processing facilities.

The agreement was finalized during IATF2025, which concluded with record-breaking results. The weeklong continental exposition attracted over 112,000 visitors and generated $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals, demonstrating Africa’s growing commercial momentum.

The gas infrastructure partnership reflects Nigeria’s strategic focus on transforming its energy landscape through targeted investments. In September 2024, the Federal Government invested 122 billion Naira as equity participation into six companies aimed at transforming the gas value chain.

This latest deal strengthens Nigeria’s position in continental energy development while supporting President Tinubu’s agenda to maximize gas resources for industrial growth and economic diversification beyond oil dependence.

The $500 million commitment represents one of several major infrastructure financing agreements emerging from IATF2025, positioning Nigeria as a key destination for African development finance and industrial investment.