Afreximbank Maintains Credit Rating Despite Growing Regional Risks

Global Credit Ratings has maintained African Export-Import Bank’s A-grade credit rating while shifting the outlook to “Rating Watch Evolving” as sovereign debt troubles across the continent create new uncertainties for the pan-African lender.

The ratings agency affirmed Afreximbank’s international scale long and short-term issuer ratings of A and A2 respectively, citing the bank’s counter-cyclical mandate, strong capitalization and diversified funding sources. However, GCR revised its outlook from “Stable” to reflect mounting challenges in the operating environment.

The decision acknowledges Afreximbank’s resilient financial performance while recognizing increased risks from sovereign debt restructurings across Africa and questions about preferential creditor status enforcement under international frameworks.

“The affirmation reflects GCR’s assessment of Afreximbank’s strong counter-cyclical mandate with an exceptional track record,” the agency said, noting the bank’s sound profitability and prudent liquidity management alongside its diverse shareholder base.

Senior Executive Vice President Denys Denya said the rating confirmation demonstrates market confidence in the institution’s strategic importance to African trade and development. “It further highlights the dynamic environment in which we operate and underscores the importance of maintaining disciplined risk management,” he added.

Afreximbank has expanded its balance sheet significantly, with total assets and contingencies exceeding $40.1 billion while shareholder funds reach $7.2 billion. The growth reflects the institution’s central role in financing large-scale infrastructure projects and trade facilitation across the continent.

The bank operates as a key supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Area, having launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System that the African Union adopted as its official payment platform. Afreximbank also established a $10 billion fund to help countries participate effectively in continental trade integration.

GCR noted that recent actions by other international rating agencies have raised concerns about preferential creditor treatment, though Afreximbank has historically maintained priority repayment status even during sovereign financial distress.

The “Rating Watch Evolving” designation indicates GCR will monitor how changing economic conditions and regional debt challenges affect the bank’s future creditworthiness.