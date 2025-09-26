Afreximbank, ITC Expand Partnership During Record IATF2025

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) have renewed their strategic partnership with expanded commitments to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) empowerment and intra-African trade acceleration, marking a significant development during the continent’s largest trade exposition.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank’s Board, and Pamela Coke-Hamilton, ITC Executive Director, signed the expanded memorandum of understanding during the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 in Algiers, positioning the partnership as a cornerstone for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.

The renewed agreement broadens collaboration beyond traditional trade financing to encompass creative industries development, Africa-Caribbean trade linkages, and enhanced South-South cooperation mechanisms. This strategic expansion reflects both institutions’ recognition of evolving continental economic priorities and emerging market opportunities.

Under the enhanced partnership framework, Afreximbank and ITC will jointly develop SME competitiveness programs, provide AfCFTA-related capacity building initiatives, and expand sustainable livelihood opportunities through creative sector investments. The collaboration specifically targets improved access to finance for small businesses across African markets.

Professor Oramah emphasized the partnership’s role in advancing Africa’s creative industries while deepening regional cooperation mechanisms. He described the signing as demonstrating Afreximbank’s leadership in driving intra-African trade and SME empowerment across the continent’s diverse economic landscape.

The partnership positions both institutions as joint leaders in ensuring African SMEs and creative entrepreneurs gain international market access and global visibility, according to Oramah. The collaboration aims to scale up efforts empowering small businesses while fostering Africa-Caribbean economic linkages and accelerating AfCFTA implementation processes.

Coke-Hamilton highlighted the agreement’s focus on making continental trade more accessible and cost-effective for all African businesses, particularly those led by women and youth entrepreneurs. She emphasized the partnership’s foundation in strengthening Africa’s global trade engagement mechanisms.

The ITC Executive Director noted that the expanded collaboration would continue efforts to reduce trade barriers and costs across the continent while ensuring inclusive participation from diverse business segments. This approach addresses persistent challenges facing smaller enterprises in accessing regional and international markets.

The partnership renewal occurred during IATF2025, which attracted more than 112,000 visitors from 132 countries and hosted 2,148 exhibitors from September 4-10. The seven-day continental exposition concluded with trade and investment deals valued at $48.3 billion, establishing new records for Africa’s premier trade platform.

The timing of the partnership announcement underscores the strategic importance both institutions place on the IATF platform for unlocking SME potential in driving Africa’s trade-led development agenda. This alignment demonstrates coordinated efforts to maximize the exposition’s impact on continental economic integration.

Afreximbank’s involvement in multiple strategic partnerships during IATF2025 reflects the bank’s expanding role in African development financing. The institution has increasingly positioned itself as a catalyst for continental integration through innovative financial instruments and institutional cooperation.

The renewed ITC partnership complements Afreximbank’s broader strategy of fostering South-South cooperation while strengthening intra-African economic linkages. This approach aligns with continental priorities emphasizing regional value chain development and market integration.

Creative industries represent a particular focus area for the expanded partnership, reflecting recognition of this sector’s potential for job creation and export diversification. Both institutions acknowledge the need for specialized support mechanisms addressing unique challenges facing creative entrepreneurs across African markets.

The partnership’s emphasis on women and youth-led businesses addresses critical gaps in traditional financing mechanisms while supporting inclusive economic growth objectives. This focus reflects broader continental commitments to demographic dividend realization through entrepreneurship support.

AfCFTA implementation remains central to the partnership’s objectives, with both institutions recognizing the need for coordinated capacity building efforts supporting continental integration. The agreement provides frameworks for addressing technical and financial barriers hindering full AfCFTA potential realization.

Industry analysts suggest the partnership expansion positions both institutions strategically for emerging opportunities in Africa’s evolving trade landscape. The collaboration’s comprehensive approach addresses multiple barriers simultaneously rather than focusing on isolated interventions.

The partnership’s success will likely influence similar institutional cooperation models across the continent, potentially establishing precedents for coordinated development finance approaches. Both organizations bring complementary strengths that could enhance overall program effectiveness and market impact.