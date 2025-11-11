Afreximbank Invests US$75 Million in Electric Motorcycle Firm Spiro

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) has committed $75 million to Spiro, the continent’s largest electric motorcycle operator, marking a major push toward clean transportation across African markets.

FEDA, the impact investment division of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), announced the deal on Monday. The investment targets expansion of battery-swapping infrastructure and electric vehicle adoption in urban centres where motorcycles serve as primary transport for millions of commuters and delivery workers.

Spiro operates more than 60,000 electric motorcycles and 1,200 battery-swapping stations spanning six African nations since its 2022 launch. Riders exchange depleted batteries for charged units within minutes, cutting fuel costs while eliminating tailpipe emissions in congested city environments.

Dr. George Elombi, President of Afreximbank and Chairman of FEDA’s Board, described the partnership as foundational to regional manufacturing growth. He said the investment would stimulate local vehicle assembly, strengthen cross-border integration, and reduce African dependence on imported second-hand vehicles while creating jobs and facilitating technology transfer.

The company, founded by industrialist Gagan Gupta, has established assembly and production operations in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda. Gupta welcomed FEDA as a strategic partner, noting plans to integrate renewable energy sources into the charging network and expand energy distribution capabilities across the continent.

FEDA Chief Executive Marlene Ngoyi pointed to Spiro’s rapid growth as proof that affordable electric transport meets genuine market demand. She highlighted the company’s integrated business model as both commercially sustainable and socially beneficial, combining profitability with environmental impact.

African governments have introduced supportive policies encouraging electric vehicle adoption, leveraging the continent’s expanding renewable energy capacity and growing investor interest in transport electrification. The regulatory shift creates favourable conditions for companies offering alternatives to fossil fuel-powered motorcycles.

Afreximbank, which reported total assets and contingencies exceeding $40 billion at the end of 2024, has deployed more than $1.3 billion through FEDA across manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and technology sectors. The institution views automotive development as central to boosting intra-African trade and industrial capacity.

Spiro reports it has facilitated over 800 billion kilometres of carbon-free travel through 26 million battery swaps. Company executives say expansion into additional markets remains a priority as demand for clean mobility solutions accelerates across the continent.

The investment aligns with broader continental efforts to modernize transport infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and build manufacturing capacity in strategic sectors including automotive assembly and renewable energy systems.