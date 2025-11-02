Afreximbank Highlights Need for Innovative Financial Mechanisms in Latest Report

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) has underscored the urgent need for innovative financial and trade mechanisms to drive Africa’s economic transformation amid global uncertainty, according to the latest edition of the bank’s flagship publication, Contemporary Issues in African Trade and Trade Finance (CIAT).

Volume 10, Number 1, released in October 2025, brings together eight research papers focused on the evolving landscape of African trade finance and policy innovation. The publication features contributions from academics and policymakers exploring digitalization, regulatory reforms, and sustainable finance as tools for growth across the continent.

In the foreword, George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, observed that the global economic landscape presents significant challenges for developing economies, particularly in Africa. He noted that the region is confronted with a significant finance deficit that hinders its growth, and that this edition brings together eight insightful articles that collectively examine the transformative potential of innovative financial and trade mechanisms in driving economic change across global African nations.

A paper by Roberta Alport identifies systemic bottlenecks in trade finance that impede participation in global trade by developing and emerging economies. Drawing on World Trade Organization (WTO) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) diagnostic studies, the research offers practical solutions to improve access to finance and strengthen local institutions across Africa.

Another study by Ogechi Adeola and Olaniyi Evans proposes a pioneering multi theoretical framework integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into African trade finance. The authors suggest that this framework would enhance efficiency, inclusivity, and auditability in the financial sector, marking a significant step towards modernizing Africa’s trade finance infrastructure.

The report also highlights the potential of digital currencies in reshaping Africa’s trade ecosystem. According to Anthony Kyereboah Coleman and Kezia Boateng, these technologies could revolutionize trade finance provided robust regulatory frameworks, advanced technologies, and digital infrastructure are established across the continent. Their research examines both the opportunities and challenges associated with implementing digital currency systems in African markets.

Other contributions explore the use of trade finance as a policy tool for climate action, examining how financial mechanisms can support environmentally sustainable economic development. Additional papers investigate Africa Caribbean integration, analyzing trade relationships between African nations and Caribbean countries, as well as commodity based industrialization strategies that could transform raw material exports into value added products.

Elombi said the collection offers a forward looking perspective on the financial and trade innovations needed to propel global Africa’s economic transformation. He added that it is expected to inspire policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to embrace these transformative ideas and implement them to achieve development and prosperity across the continent.

The Contemporary Issues in African Trade and Trade Finance journal is a policy publication by Afreximbank that examines contemporary issues impacting trade finance, trade promotion, and economic development in Africa. The journal publishes both technical and non technical papers relevant to trade and trade facilitation, seeking to facilitate greater understanding of contemporary issues relating to trade and development finance in a dynamic world.

Afreximbank was established in 1993 as a pan African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra and extra African trade. For over 30 years, the bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa.

The bank is a strong advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and has launched the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which was adopted by the African Union as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. In collaboration with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Union, the bank has set up a 10 billion dollar Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA.

At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over 40.1 billion dollars, and its shareholder funds amounted to 7.2 billion dollars. The bank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR international scale at A, Moody’s at Baa1, China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd at AAA, Japan Credit Rating Agency at A minus, and Fitch at BBB.

The latest CIAT publication comes as Elombi, who was sworn in as Afreximbank’s fourth president in October 2025, has outlined ambitious plans to transform Africa’s trade landscape. His strategic priorities include promoting value addition and strategic minerals processing, deepening intra African trade and regional integration, and leveraging innovation and digital technology to drive financial integration across the continent.

The research featured in CIAT Volume 10 aligns with broader efforts by African financial institutions and policymakers to address persistent challenges in trade finance access, particularly for small and medium sized enterprises. By highlighting innovative solutions ranging from blockchain technology to digital currencies, the publication provides a roadmap for stakeholders seeking to modernize Africa’s financial infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for economic growth.