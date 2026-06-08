Afreximbank Extends Africa Publishing Prize to Caribbean Diaspora

Afreximbank has extended its USD 20,000 publishing prize to the Caribbean for the first time, opening competition to publishers in the Caribbean Community and four Latin American countries.

The bank announced the third edition of the CANEX Prize for Publishing on Monday, naming the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Panama as newly eligible regions. The prize previously covered African publishers only.

Books published in 2025 qualify for this cycle. Judges will assess submissions on writing quality, editing, and production. The winning publisher collects USD 20,000, while four finalists each receive USD 2,000, bringing the total prize pool to USD 28,000.

The prize targets trade books: fiction, nonfiction, and poetry for a general audience. Academic texts and textbooks are excluded. Eligible books must carry the imprint of an African or Caribbean publisher on either continent.

Afreximbank launched the CANEX Book Factory in 2020 to support the African book value chain through workshops, publishing resources, and the annual prize. The bank inaugurated the prize in November 2023. Karavan Press won the 2025 edition.

Afreximbank will announce the winner at CANEX WKND in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 5 to 8, 2026. Publishers can submit entries at bookfactory2026.evalato.com.

Narrative Landscape Press Limited joins the initiative as a resource partner.