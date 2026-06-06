Afreximbank Expands AfPAY Push to Close Africa’s Payment Gap

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is intensifying a continent-wide campaign to modernise cross-border trade settlement, rolling out commercialisation roadshows across multiple African markets to drive adoption of its trade payment infrastructure among commercial banks, development finance institutions and trade stakeholders.

The roadshow series focuses on two interconnected systems. Afreximbank Trade Payment Services (AfPAY), launched in September 2022, enables African financial institutions to settle international trade transactions on open account terms. The bank also operates as a Direct Participant in China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), giving African banks direct access to renminbi (RMB) clearing, settlement, correspondent banking and RMB Vostro account services for Africa-China trade flows.

Recent engagements in Abidjan and Harare brought together senior executives from commercial banks, importers and exporters to examine how AfPAY and CIPS can reduce transaction costs, cut settlement times and ease dependence on fragmented correspondent banking relationships that have historically inflated the cost of cross-border commerce across Africa.

AfPAY has linked more than 400 banks continent-wide and enabled $32 billion in trade settlements in 2024 alone. Despite that scale, large portions of the continent’s banking infrastructure still route international transactions through multiple intermediaries, adding cost and delay that erode the competitiveness of African firms in global trade.

By integrating the RMB into its settlement mechanisms, Afreximbank intends to offer a credible alternative to traditional channels, with the stated ambition of strengthening Africa’s monetary and financial sovereignty in an increasingly competitive commercial environment.

The initiative carries direct relevance to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda. Afreximbank disbursed more than $17.5 billion in trade finance in 2024 and has set a target of $40 billion by 2026, but analysts have consistently noted that settlement infrastructure, not just financing volume, determines whether African businesses can compete effectively at scale.

AfPAY was developed specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the withdrawal of many international banks from the continent as a result of stringent regulatory and compliance requirements and costs, a trend that has left some markets with shrinking access to the correspondent banking relationships needed to process international payments efficiently.

Beyond payments, the roadshows have highlighted Afreximbank’s broader trade-enabling toolkit, including the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF), trade guarantees, treasury services and the Collaborative Export Development Programme (CENDEP), which together aim to reduce structural barriers to African firms accessing international markets.

As AfCFTA rules of origin negotiations progress and intra-African trade volumes expand, stakeholders see integrated payment infrastructure not as a peripheral concern but as the foundation on which larger ambitions of industrialisation and export diversification must be built.