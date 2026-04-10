Afreximbank Deploys US$10 Billion to Blunt Gulf Crisis Impact

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved a $10 billion Gulf Crisis Response Programme (GCRP) to protect African and Caribbean economies, financial institutions, and businesses from the economic shockwaves of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The programme, approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors, responds to the escalation of hostilities that began on 28 February 2026, which has disrupted global energy and trade flows. The Gulf region’s role as a primary supplier of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and fertilisers, combined with the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, has amplified the impact far beyond the conflict zone.

The GCRP is designed to sustain essential imports, including fuel, LNG, food, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals, by providing short-term foreign exchange and liquidity support to vulnerable member states. It also aims to help African energy and mineral exporters capitalise on elevated commodity prices and rerouted trade flows through pre-export finance, working capital, and inventory funding.

Beyond immediate relief, the programme targets the longer-term resilience of African and Caribbean economies by scaling production and export capacities, including backing the completion of energy, logistics, and infrastructure projects that have been delayed by the conflict. Tourism and aviation sectors in both regions, hit hard by reduced air traffic and travel disruption, will also receive targeted support under the facility.

Afreximbank has already moved to operationalise the programme. The Bank has begun working with banks and corporates to secure fuel, energy supplies, fertilisers, and essential food imports disrupted by the prolonged crisis.

Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank, said the programme reflects the institution’s understanding of how African economies operate and the vulnerabilities that come with global crises, adding that the goal is to help member states adjust while building resilience for the future.

The GCRP is backed by a broader multilateral coordination effort. Afreximbank will lead a regional response in partnership with the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, with a focus on energy security, trade resilience, and supply chain diversification.

A report published by UN Trade and Development warned that developing economies face the most severe threat from the crisis, with governments constrained by weaker currencies and existing debt vulnerabilities in their ability to respond to rising import costs.

The GCRP is not Afreximbank’s first major crisis deployment. The Bank has previously responded to the commodity shock of 2015 and 2016, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021, and the Ukraine crisis of 2023 and 2024. Under its Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa (UKAFPA), Afreximbank disbursed $39 billion to help African countries manage liquidity gaps and maintain access to essential goods.

As of December 2024, Afreximbank held total assets and contingencies of over $40.1 billion, with shareholder funds of $7.2 billion, and carries investment-grade ratings from multiple global agencies.