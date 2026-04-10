Afreximbank Crosses US$1 Billion Profit Mark for First Time in 31 Years

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) crossed the $1 billion net profit threshold for the first time in its 31-year history in 2025, as the multilateral trade finance institution reported a 19 percent rise in net income to $1.16 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, up from $973.5 million in 2024.

The milestone, confirmed in audited financial statements released on 31 March 2026, reflects the sustained expansion of Afreximbank’s lending portfolio, diversification into new income streams, and the growing contribution of subsidiary entities that were previously loss-making.

Total assets and contingencies grew by 21 percent to $48.5 billion, compared with $40.1 billion at the close of 2024. The Group’s net loan portfolio rose 16 percent to $33.5 billion, with disbursements directed toward manufacturing, infrastructure, food security, and climate adaptation across Africa and the Caribbean. Shareholders’ funds increased 17 percent to $8.4 billion, bolstered by $299.4 million in fresh equity raised under the General Capital Increase II programme.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 5.56 percent to $1.91 billion, while gross income reached $3.5 billion, up from $3.3 billion in 2024. Operating expenses, however, rose 25 percent to $459.2 million, pushing the cost-to-income ratio to 21 percent from 18 percent a year earlier, owing to higher administrative and personnel costs tied to the Bank’s ongoing expansion under its Sixth Strategic Plan.

Afreximbank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio edged marginally higher to 2.43 percent from 2.33 percent, reflecting a broadly stable credit portfolio despite a difficult global lending environment.

Senior Executive Vice President Denys Denya said the results were a tribute to a decade of strategic leadership, adding that newly established subsidiaries, including the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA) and AfrexInsure, had reached profitability, broadening the Group’s earnings base.

The Bank also successfully accessed capital markets in Japan and China for the first time during the year, raising over $800 million through Samurai and Panda bond issuances, diversifying its funding base beyond traditional European and American markets.

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend payout of $347 million for 2025, up from $300 million in 2024, representing a payout ratio of 30 percent. A separate special dividend of $50 million for the concessionary financing window was also proposed.

Established in October 1993 and headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, Afreximbank’s mandate covers the promotion, financing, and facilitation of intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank operates across member states in Africa and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).