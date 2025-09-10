Afreximbank Chief Champions Regional Development Over National Strategies

Africa Export-Import Bank president argues that empowering cities and provinces holds key to reducing continental inequality and accelerating economic transformation.

African Export-Import Bank President Benedict Oramah has called for a fundamental shift toward empowering regional governments as the primary driver of Africa’s economic transformation, arguing that decentralized development offers the most effective path to reducing inequality across the continent.

Speaking at the fifth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network Business Engagement Programme during the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, Oramah emphasized that local leadership represents the foundation of sustainable economic progress across Africa.

“Your participation here sends a powerful message: local leadership is fundamental to Africa’s transformation,” Oramah told governors, mayors, and industry leaders from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the wider diaspora attending the event.

The intervention comes as intra-African trade reached $220.3 billion in 2024, representing a 12.4 percent increase from 2023, according to Afreximbank’s African Trade Report 2025. However, Oramah warned that despite continental progress, including per capita income rising from $1,900 in 2016 to $2,500 in 2024, inequality remains a persistent challenge.

Citing World Bank and Oxfam reports, the Afreximbank chief cautioned that economic growth benefits have largely accrued to a small elite, deepening inequality across African societies. He drew comparisons with economist Paul Collier’s analysis contrasting Zambia’s stagnating copper belt with Chile’s successful copper-driven development model.

Algeria emerged as Oramah’s preferred example of effective decentralized planning. Since the 1980s, the North African nation has gradually moved away from centralized economic models, achieving what Oramah described as Africa’s lowest inequality index. The country’s ports, renewable energy sector, and manufacturing base position it strategically to drive trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Oramah urged African sub-sovereign leaders to forge partnerships with Algerian governors, envisioning a future where Algerian ports serve as trade gateways connecting African economies to Mediterranean and European markets.

Since AfSNET’s creation in 2021, the network has channeled $2 billion to regional governments for trade and investment projects, including industrial parks in Nigeria and South Africa and a $40 million pharmaceuticals facility in Kenya. The bank has also invested in African Quality Assurance Centres to overcome export barriers and trained more than 270 delegates in Nigeria and Kenya to strengthen sub-national investment promotion agencies.

The emphasis on regional empowerment reflects broader recognition that national and continental strategies alone cannot address Africa’s development challenges effectively. Oramah positioned cities, provinces, and regions as potential “engines of prosperity that uplift the entire continent” when provided with adequate financing, market access, and competitive tools.

The bank’s vision for AfSNET, launched in 2021, aimed to “amplify the voices of Sub-Sovereign governments in shaping economic policy, unlocking investment opportunities, and accelerating trade across Africa”, according to Oramah.

The Algiers trade fair, running from September 4-10, represents Africa’s premier trade and investment event, bringing together government leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs from across the continent and African diaspora. This year’s edition has attracted record participation, reflecting growing confidence in Africa’s integration model.

The focus on sub-sovereign empowerment aligns with broader continental initiatives under the African Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to boost intra-African commerce and reduce dependence on external markets. However, implementation challenges remain significant, particularly in ensuring that regional governments possess adequate capacity and resources to drive meaningful economic transformation.

Oramah’s advocacy for decentralized development represents a notable shift from traditional approaches that prioritize national-level interventions. The strategy acknowledges that economic transformation often occurs most effectively at regional and local levels, where governments maintain closer connections to community needs and market dynamics.

The AfSNET initiative demonstrates practical steps toward implementing this vision, providing concrete financing mechanisms and capacity-building support for sub-sovereign governments across the continent. Success of these efforts could influence broader development strategies and resource allocation approaches across Africa.