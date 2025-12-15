Afreximbank Breaks Ground on African Trade Centre and Headquarters in Egypt

African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) broke ground on Saturday December 14 2025 for its new African Trade Centre and global headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital marking a major milestone for continental trade ambitions. The facility located in Diplomatic District approximately 45 kilometers east of Cairo will be first trade center of its kind in North Africa.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly described the project at the ceremony as reflection of Egypt’s central role in promoting African economic integration and trade. He noted that hosting Afreximbank’s headquarters reinforces Egypt’s position as continental trade and investment hub. The groundbreaking brought together senior bank officials construction partners diplomats and business leaders from across Africa.

Afreximbank President and Board Chairman Dr George Elombi thanked Egyptian government for long standing support noting Egypt has hosted the bank’s headquarters since establishment in 1993 and remains its largest sovereign shareholder through Central Bank of Egypt. He revealed Afreximbank has disbursed approximately 41 billion US dollars into Egyptian economy supporting sectors including energy telecommunications construction and manufacturing.

Dr Elombi explained the new African Trade Centre is designed to address one of Africa’s long standing challenges limited access to reliable trade and investment information. The center will serve as hub for trade intelligence innovation capacity building and digital trade services. He described lack of trade and investment information among African businesses as challenge that has confounded growth of intra African trade and investment for nearly seven decades.

Built on 48888 square meter site the complex will include modern offices trade information center library and knowledge hub innovation and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) incubation center conference and exhibition center retail outlets and 110 room aparthotel. The development will feature two basement levels and six floors with total gross built up area of 156147 square meters. It will also feature environmentally friendly designs aimed at achieving Gold level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification or higher.

Construction will be led by Hassan Allam Construction under 249.5 million US dollars contract with EHAF Consulting Engineers overseeing design and supervision. Hassan Allam Chief Executive Officer noted collaboration with Afreximbank reflects shared belief in power of infrastructure to unlock Africa’s economic potential. The project is expected to create significant jobs during construction and operations phases.

The complex will host full suite of modern trade supporting facilities including trade information center world class library and knowledge hub Afreximbank corporate museum innovation and SME incubation center to support entrepreneurship business center 750 seater modern conference center exhibition center retail and dining outlets shops extensive back of house and support facilities and 1200 bay parking structure. The contract covers Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems hard and soft landscaping as well as complete supply and installation of Furniture Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E).

Scheduled for completion in early 2029 the Cairo Trade Centre follows groundbreaking of Barbados center in March 2025 and official opening of Abuja center in April 2025. Construction is already underway for similar projects in Harare and Kampala. The Afreximbank African Trade Centre network will include hubs in Abuja Nigeria Harare Zimbabwe Kampala Uganda Cairo Egypt Abidjan Côte d’Ivoire Yaoundé Cameroon Bridgetown Barbados Kigali Rwanda and Tunis Tunisia.

The African Trade Centre in Cairo will position Egypt as major trade hub housing technology and SME incubation centers as well as digital African trade gateway offering trade information customer due diligence payments and other digital services. These centers will provide trade information market intelligence financing networking and collaboration opportunities and essential support facilities to accelerate trade strengthen economic cooperation and drive intra African growth.

Together these centers will connect buyers sellers suppliers service providers enterprises governments chambers of commerce financial institutions development organizations and wider African and global trade and investment community. The network represents Afreximbank’s broader vision to develop African Trade Centers in strategic commercial hubs across Africa and Caribbean to address trade information gaps.

Hassan Allam Holding established in 1936 is one of largest companies in Egypt and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with over 90 years experience operating across 10 countries. The group undertakes complex large scale projects in diverse sectors across engineering construction and infrastructure including energy water industry logistics and petrochemicals. The company brings extensive experience to project of continental significance.

Dr Elombi described relationship between Afreximbank and Government of Egypt as truly symbiotic noting bank has helped Egyptian entities capitalize on growing investment opportunities across Africa helping them secure and execute projects in several countries. The partnership demonstrates mutual benefits of hosting major continental financial institution and provides model for similar arrangements across Africa.

Afreximbank is Pan African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra and extra African trade. For 30 years the bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support transformation of structure of Africa’s trade accelerating industrialization and intra regional trade thereby boosting economic expansion. The bank serves as leading multilateral development finance institution supporting trade across continent.

A stalwart supporter of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Afreximbank has launched Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by African Union (AU) as payment and settlement platform to underpin implementation of AfCFTA. Working with AfCFTA Secretariat and AU the bank has set up 10 billion US dollars Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in AfCFTA.

At end of December 2024 Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over 40.1 billion US dollars and shareholder funds amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR international scale A Moody’s Baa2 China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co Ltd (CCXI) AAA Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) A minus and Fitch BBB minus reflecting strong financial position.

The Abuja African Trade Centre achieved LEED Platinum Certification in December 2025 the highest level in green building certification. The Abuja center now stands as living demonstration of Afreximbank’s vision to integrate commercial competitiveness innovation and sustainability into Africa’s trade infrastructure. The certification validates commitment to environmentally responsible development across network.

The African Trade Centre network addresses fundamental challenge facing African businesses lack of comprehensive reliable trade and investment information. By establishing centers in strategic locations across continent Afreximbank aims to reduce information asymmetry facilitate business connections and accelerate intra African trade. The initiative supports continental integration objectives under AfCFTA framework.

Egypt’s hosting of Afreximbank headquarters since 1993 reflects long standing partnership between North African nation and Pan African financial institution. The relationship has facilitated significant investment flows into Egyptian economy while enabling Egyptian businesses to expand operations across continent. The new headquarters and trade center deepen this strategic partnership.

The development aligns with Egypt’s broader economic transformation agenda including construction of New Administrative Capital as modern government and business hub. Location in Diplomatic District positions facility alongside government ministries foreign embassies and international organizations creating strategic ecosystem for continental trade facilitation and economic cooperation.

Ghana is not currently member of Afreximbank though 2024 National Democratic Congress manifesto promised to pursue membership to broaden opportunities for development financing. Membership would provide Ghanaian businesses access to trade finance facilities market intelligence and networking opportunities through African Trade Centre network. The bank’s expansion presents opportunities for deeper engagement with West African economies.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks significant milestone in Afreximbank’s institutional development and continental trade facilitation agenda. The project demonstrates commitment to building physical infrastructure supporting information flows business connections and trade facilitation across Africa. Success of network will depend on effective coordination among centers strong partnerships with member states and continued financial sustainability.

Future phases will see completion of centers across multiple African cities and Caribbean creating comprehensive network serving continental and diaspora trade communities. The initiative represents long term investment in trade infrastructure with potential to transform how African businesses access information connect with partners and expand operations across borders.