Afreximbank Accelerates Factoring to Close Africa’s US$300bn SME Funding Gap

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is ramping up efforts to promote factoring across the continent, a supply chain financing mechanism that lets Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) convert unpaid invoices into immediate working capital. It’s a straightforward concept with profound implications: businesses no longer need to wait months for payment, and they can keep operations running smoothly while their clients settle accounts.

At the recently concluded Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) in Algiers, Afreximbank hosted a Factoring Exposition and Workshop alongside FCI, the global association for factoring and receivables finance. The event, held under Bank of Algeria’s auspices, drew roughly 100 participants from across Africa. They gathered under a theme that captured the urgency: “Empowering SMEs through Factoring: Unlocking Growth and Financial Optimisation.”

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, delivered a frank assessment to participants. She called on African financial institutions and policymakers to commit to building awareness, strengthening legal frameworks, expanding trade credit insurance, and scaling technical expertise in factoring.

Africa’s SMEs continue struggling with a $300 billion financing gap, Mrs. Awani explained. More than half can’t access sufficient growth capital from commercial banks. “Without urgent solutions, the 12 to 15 million young Africans entering our labour markets each year will confront limited opportunity,” she said. “This is why Afreximbank, about two decades ago, took up the mantle to support SME financing via factoring.”

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to Afreximbank data, factoring volumes in Africa more than doubled from €21.6 billion in 2017 to €50 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of factoring firms expanded to nearly 200 across multiple countries, signaling growing confidence in the mechanism.

Neal Harm, Secretary General of FCI, underscored his organization’s commitment to connecting global factoring stakeholders and promoting conducive regulatory and educational ecosystems. He pointed out that SMEs represent about 80% of all formal enterprises in Africa, yet they often struggle with limited working capital access.

“This is where factoring makes such a difference,” Harm said. “By converting receivables into immediate cash, it provides SMEs with liquidity when they need it most. It reduces the burden of collateral requirements, and it enables businesses to strengthen relationships with buyers and suppliers.”

Abdelhamid Boualouadnine, Director General of Credit and Banking Regulation at the Bank of Algeria, welcomed the initiative. He described the workshop as “an important platform to share experiences and highlight Afreximbank’s vision to contribute to building the African continent.”

Looking ahead, Afreximbank and FCI committed to organizing technical training and capacity-building programmes for the Bank of Algeria and other key stakeholders. The initiative will focus on regulatory guidance, financing mechanisms for factoring companies, and equipping them with global best practices and operational toolkits.

There’s a broader vision at work here. The Bank’s sustained investment in factoring aims to enhance SME competitiveness, drive industrialization, and unlock new growth opportunities across Africa’s expanding intra-regional trade network. As African economies push toward greater integration, tools like factoring could prove essential in ensuring smaller businesses aren’t left behind.