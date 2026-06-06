Afrane: Hearts Felt Safer Playing Away Than Home

Hearts of Oak defender David Oppong Afrane has revealed that the squad found away matches easier to handle than home games, pointing to abusive comments from sections of their own support as a key factor in the team’s mental struggles during the season.

Speaking to Kessben TV, Afrane said the hostility from some home supporters created a psychological weight that players had to manage whenever they played in front of their own crowd, making familiar surroundings feel more hostile than unfamiliar ones.

He said the pressure was significant enough to leave the squad feeling more settled away from home, where the intensity of expectations from fans was less direct.

Afrane stopped short of placing full blame on supporters, acknowledging that their frustration was tied to deeply held expectations for a club of Hearts of Oak’s standing.

“Wins are their only source of happiness,” he said, indicating that the players understood why results, and nothing else, defined satisfaction for the club’s following.

The former Ghana Under-23 player said the team has since reflected on the season and accepted that the performances produced did not meet the standard required of a club with Hearts of Oak’s history.